17th Annual Blues Blood Drive set for Jan. 17

ST. LOUIS - For the 17th consecutive year the St. Louis Blues, the American Red Cross, Bally Sports, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield encourage all donors to make a great save to help patients in need by donating blood at the St. Louis Blues Blood Drive, Wednesday, January 17. There are 10 locations to choose from and everyone who attempts to donate will receive a free Blues Blood Drive t-shirt, while supplies last.

The Blues Blood Drive comes as the Red Cross urgently needs blood donors of all types to give now to ensure blood is available for medical treatments in emergencies. The winter months continue to be one of the most challenging times of year for the Red Cross as many donors are busy with holiday gatherings and travel, and inclement weather can force the cancellation of blood drives. Additionally, some donors become temporarily ineligible because of seasonal illnesses.

Blues fans will have the opportunity to donate blood at one of ten convenient locations in Missouri and Illinois from noon to 6 p.m., except at Enterprise Center where hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Everyone who presents to donate will receive a specially designed Blues Blood Drive T-shirt, while supplies last. In addition, Louie and the Blue Crew will be briefly visiting several locations. All locations are listed below. Nearly 11,000 blood donations have been collected at the drive over the past 16 years.

St. Louis Blues Blood Drive locations:

Missouri (hours noon to 6 p.m. except Enterprise Center):

Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark St., St. Louis, Mo. 63103 – hours 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Favazza’s on the Hill, (Banquet Center) 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63139

The HEIGHTS, 8001 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117

River Chase: Missouri and Mississippi, 990 Horan Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026

Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, Mo. 63021

Centene Community Ice Center, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, Mo. 63043

Meramec Arnold Elks Lodge, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, Mo. 63052

Old Hickory, 1 Dye Club Drive, St. Charles, Mo. 63304

Illinois (hours noon to 6 p.m.):

American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL. 62234

Old Bakery Beer Co., 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002

“We are so grateful to the Blues, Bally Sports Midwest and Anthem for their continued support in partnering with us to help re-stock the blood supply so that we can provide uninterrupted donations to patients in need, especially at this time of year when supplies are very low,” said Beth Elders, Executive Director, Greater St. Louis Chapter, American Red Cross.

Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to stop the shortage from continuing throughout winter.

How to donate blood:

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code BLUES, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on X at @RedCross.