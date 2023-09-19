News Feed

Blues to name 24th captain on Tuesday

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing the Blues

Langenbrunner named to 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

Blues release statements regarding Kapanen

Blues sign five-year broadcast extension with 101 ESPN

Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews

5 Blues games receive new start times

Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts during 2023-24 season

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Sam Bitten and defenseman Andy Welinski to professional tryouts (PTO).

Bitten, 23, recently appeared for the Blues at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Ottawa, Ontario, native dressed in 48 regular-season games for Plzen HC of the Czech league last season, recording one goal and 79 penalty minutes.  Sam is the brother of Will Bitten who dressed in four games with the Blues last season.

Welinski, 30, split last season between the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack and Rockford IceHogs, collecting 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 54 regular-season games overall.  The Duluth, Minnesota, native has dressed in 46 career NHL regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks, tallying six points (one goal, five assists) and eight penalty minutes.