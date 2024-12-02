Affleck to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

The St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame committee announced today that Blues Director of Alumni Bruce Affleck will be honored with the annual True Blue Award at the 2025 Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by First Community. The ceremony will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, at the downtown Missouri Athletic Club (MAC). The 2025 induction class will see Blues greats Wayne Babych, Curtis Joseph and Jim Roberts as the third group to enter the organization’s Hall of Fame.

Affleck first came to the Blues via trade from the California Golden Seals on Jan. 9, 1975. The Salmon Arm, British Columbia, native went on to play five of his six NHL seasons in St. Louis, appearing in 274 regular-season games and posting 79 points with the team.