Affleck to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Wayne Babych, Curtis Joseph and Jim Roberts to be included into the 2025 Hall of Fame class.

Affleck-Bruce-2
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame committee announced today that Blues Director of Alumni Bruce Affleck will be honored with the annual True Blue Award at the 2025 Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by First Community. The ceremony will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, at the downtown Missouri Athletic Club (MAC). The 2025 induction class will see Blues greats Wayne Babych, Curtis Joseph and Jim Roberts as the third group to enter the organization’s Hall of Fame.

Affleck first came to the Blues via trade from the California Golden Seals on Jan. 9, 1975. The Salmon Arm, British Columbia, native went on to play five of his six NHL seasons in St. Louis, appearing in 274 regular-season games and posting 79 points with the team.

Affleck learns he will be 2025 True Blue Award recipient

Following his playing career, Affleck joined the Blues front office as a sales manager while also providing color commentary alongside Hall of Fame broadcaster Dan Kelly on KMOX. During his tenure with the organization, Affleck has served in multiple roles, including vice president of sales, vice president of broadcasting, and chief operating officer of business operations, along with his current position. He also founded the St. Louis Blues Alumni in 1988 and for more than 30 years has worked tirelessly to build that group into one of the strongest and most community-active networks in the NHL.

The True Blue Award has been created to honor those individuals whose exceptional commitment to the St. Louis Blues has made a remarkable impact on the organization and contributed to its growth and success beyond the ice.

News Feed

Michkov scores in OT to lift Flyers past Blues

Broberg activated from injured reserve

Binnington stops 31, sets Blues wins record with shutout of Devils

Binnington becomes Blues all-time wins leader

Hitchcock, Zimmerman to receive Jack Buck Awards

Montgomery calls events that led him to coaching Blues, ‘crazy, crazy’

Blues pull away from Rangers, get victory in Montgomery's 1st game as coach

Montgomery hired as Blues coach, replaces Bannister

Montgomery brings ‘full package’ as Blues coach, GM says

Blues relieve Drew Bannister of coaching duties; hire Jim Montgomery as Head Coach

Nelson has 3 points, Palmieri scores twice to lift Islanders past Blues

Binnington ties Blues’ all-time wins record with shootout victory against Sharks

Blues celebrate launch of cancer research project powered by The V Foundation through initial year of funding

Fanatics and NHL Unveil Uniforms for Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

Kaprizov scores twice, Wild defeat Blues

Blues activate Robert Thomas from injured reserve

Enterprise Center to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game

Necas gets 4 points, pushes streak to 13 in Hurricanes win against Blues