7 Blues prospects will compete for medals at World Juniors

Seven Blues prospects will compete for medals on Sunday as the IIHF World Junior Championship wraps up at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Colin Ralph will compete for a gold medal with Team USA as they face off against Team Finland in the championship game (6:30 p.m. CT, NHL Network). Ralph, a 19-year-old defenseman, was the Blues’ second-round pick (No. 48 overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft last June.

Czechia’s Jakub Stancl (2023 fourth-round pick), Adam Jiricek (2024 first-round pick), Adam Jecho (2024 third-round pick) and Ondrej Kos (2024 third-round pick) will compete for bronze against Team Sweden at 2:30 p.m. CT (NHL Network). Sweden will feature two of the Blues’ first-round draft picks in 2023 — Otto Stenberg and Theo Lindstein.

At least three prospects will take home medals, although the Blues could have as many as five medal winners at this year's tournament.

St. Louis had a franchise-record nine prospects competing in the World Junior Championship this season. Although two games still remain, those nine players have combined for 49 points thus far in the tournament, with Slovakia’s Dalibor Dvorsky and Czechia’s Stancl sharing the lead for the tournaments’ leading scorer with nine points each. Stenberg is tied for the next-most points with eight.

Fans can track the performances of all nine prospects in the World Junior Championship by visiting stlouisblues.com/worldjuniors.