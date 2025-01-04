Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets win another home thriller

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets victory.

BLUE JACKETS 6, BLUES 4

1. The Blue Jackets extended their NHL lead for goals at home to 86.

All season long the Blue Jackets have loved to play at Nationwide Arena. With a record of 13-5-3 and a league high in goals scored, their play at home has kept them firmly in the playoff race throughout the first half of the season.

“The fans are awesome. We love playing in front of them. They're great,” Adam Fantilli said after notching his eighth goal of the season in front of a sellout crowd. “They show it every night. I'm sure when the guys are at home … there's a level of comfortability, but fans are great. We love coming out and playing in front of the fans.”

Their power play has helped feed into the offensive production at Nationwide Arena. They currently sit at third in the league for power-play percentage at home at 31.6 percent and have scored a goal on the man advantage in 11 of the last 14 games overall as well as 10 straight home contests.

In large part because of their successes at home, they exit play tonight tied on points for the second wild card spot in the East.

“They know when they come in the dressing room every night for a game, we have a chance to win,” head coach Dean Evason said. “Hopefully at the end of the day, we'll take that first step, which we've talked about, of making the playoffs.”

2. Zach Werenski continued his dominance at Nationwide Arena.

After a pair of assists against St. Louis, Werenski now has recorded a point in 15 straight home games, the longest such streak in the NHL since Ray Bourque in 1992-93. His 12-33-45 line places him second in the NHL for points by a defenseman and second for goals by a defenseman, and his 33 points at home are third for all NHL skaters on home ice, behind only Nathan MacKinnon (35) and Connor McDavid (34).

On a highlight-reel play against the Blues, he recorded the primary helper on Fantilli’s third period goal to make the score 4-1. His stretch pass from behind Elvis Merzlikins’ net to the far side blueline showcased his vision and skill to be able to make such plays.