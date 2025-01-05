Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets hold off Blues

The Blue Jackets had a three-goal lead three times in a third period in which eight total goals were scored. Mathieu Olivier sealed it with an empty-net goal at 18:59 for the 6-4 final.

“There was a lot of goals, but that can happen at any time,” Columbus forward Adam Fantilli said. “They're a good team. They played last night, so maybe they had a bit of a slow start, and maybe they found their game in the third and that's what caused that.

“They're a team that likes to go. We knew they were going to try and score their goals at the end there, and it was going to get run and gun. All that matters is we ended up with the win.”