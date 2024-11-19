Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets blow by Bruins

“This is a great building to play in,” Merzlikins said postgame. “I love it here. It’s nice to be here and play. They’re a good team – fast, physical. It’s a great win here.”

His teammates and coaches knew after the game that their goalie was the biggest difference in the game. While Columbus did have a three-goal lead after the opening frame, it could have been a different story as per Natural Stat Trick, Boston had seven high-danger chances in the period as well as 1.42 expected goals.

“He stood on his head and held us in,” head coach Dean Evason. “He gave us an opportunity to find a way to do some right things, because we were turning pucks over. The chances they were getting in the first period were created by them, but enhanced by what we did. So 100 percent, he saved our asses in the first period and allowed us to gather our game.”

Merzlikins has now won two starts in a row, lowered his goals-against average to 2.72 and raised his save percentage to .905. But when asked if he was starting to see his confidence grow in his game, the Latvian netminder said he doesn’t want to look too far ahead.

“I don’t want to answer this question,” he said with a smile. "I’m just taking it game by game, day by day, practice by practice. I don’t want to relax and get satisfied or happy about the performance or the wins."

2. The Blue Jackets made a little bit of history while shorthanded.

The bad news was that Columbus allowed Boston to have six power plays on the evening, with the Bruins scoring on one of them. The good news was that the Blue Jackets outscored the home team, putting a pair of shorthanded goals on the board via Mathieu Olivier and Justin Danforth.

It was just the sixth time in franchise history the Blue Jackets have scored multiple shorthanded goals in a game and the first since Dec. 31, 2022, vs. Chicago.

“There’s no question that you get those two goals, it’s like it gives you a boost forward,” Evason said. “It certainly helped us in that area, no question. We like how we killed tonight.”

Both goals were the result of hard work. On Olivier’s, he chased down a puck in the neutral zone after Adam Fantilli got a piece of it, raced past the defense on the right wing, got all the way to goalie Jeremy Swayman and tucked a backhander past him. Fantilli had an assist taken off the board on the play, but he had a key piece of the goal as he was able to tag up and be onside just before Olivier entered the zone.