Blue Jackets score 5, hand Bruins 3rd loss in row

Mathieu Olivier and Justin Danforth each scored on the penalty kill, and Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves for Columbus (7-9-2), which has won two of its past three (2-1-0). Sean Monahan had two assists.

“There’s no question that you get those two [short-handed] goals, it’s like it gives you a boost forward,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “Certainly helped us in that area, no question. But we liked how we killed all night, besides scoring, obviously.”

Charlie Coyle scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves for Boston (8-9-3), which has lost three straight (0-2-1).

“We just keep building,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “We just keep demanding that we get to the level that we need to get to.”

Dmitri Voronkov gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 5:17 of the first period. He took a lead pass from Monahan and scored on a breakaway as he was tripped from behind by Brandon Carlo, who bundled the puck into the net while trying to make a defensive play.

“It’s not acceptable to have the same mistakes and same things over and over,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said. “It starts with our compete level. We have it throughout periods, but then we have other moments where we think we’re a skill team, and that’s not us. We have to understand our identity.”