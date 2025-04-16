Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets' belief shows in win over Flyers

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets victory.

BLUE JACKETS 3, FLYERS 0

1. The Blue Jackets are getting closer to authoring one of the most incredible stories we’ve seen in the NHL.

Columbus has been through so much this season – a horrible tragedy before the season started, injuries to multiple top players, and a cold streak down the stretch that threatened to undo all their hard work – but along the way it’s become clear this is a special group.

Whether the Blue Jackets’ late-season push to make the playoffs is achieved remains to be seen, but you have to tip your cap to what this team is about. It’s an easy group to root for, with players talking all season about the tight-knit nature of the locker room and their belief in one another.

Which might explain why the Blue Jackets have been able to push the season to game 82. They’ve needed to win each of their last five games to keep their postseason hopes alive, and they’ve done just that. They still need two results to go their way – Carolina must beat Montreal in regulation on Wednesday night and the Jackets have to down the Islanders in regulation in the home finale Thursday – but the Blue Jackets have defied the odds to get to this point.

No team in NHL history has ever erased a five-point deficit in its final three games to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but what once seemed impossible now at least is plausible.

“It’s coming right down to the wire, so yeah, ever since I got here, there’s never been any doubt,” said Dante Fabbro, who scored the opening goal against the Flyers. “There’s been nothing but belief and resilience, and it’s just been a lot of fun to be a part of. It’s an unbelievable culture, and everyone wants to win. There’s no selfishness whatsoever. It’s about winning, and that’s the best part.”

Jet Greaves made 29 saves in Philadelphia while earning his second shutout in three games, while Adam Fantilli reached 30 goals on the season with his third-period tally that shut the door. Kent Johnson also scored, while Sean Monahan and Zach Werenski posted two points apiece, with Werenski becoming just the second CBJ player to notch 80 points in a season.

Those were the highlights, but the reality is this was another team effort where everyone did their part. Columbus has outscored its last five opponents by a 22-5 margin, and you don’t do that without everyone playing as a team, as head coach Dean Evason noted postgame.

“I think the team is feeding off each other,” Evason said. “I think the team is saying, doing the right thing. It’s not an individual game, it’s a team game, and everybody is pulling in the same direction. They’re all on the same page, and we’ve been fortunate to get some wins here. We need to get one more.”

2. Fantilli’s milestone marker carried a much more personal meaning.

The 20-year-old center wasn’t with the team Monday or for Tuesday’s morning skate, having returned home to Canada for his grandfather’s funeral. He returned to Philadelphia before the game and got the clinching goal in the third period when Kirill Marchenko’s pass kicked off his leg and deflected past goalie Samuel Ersson.