COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski scored and had an assist in his return from injury for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Nationwide Arena on Friday.
Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames
Martin makes 36 saves; Lindholm scores for Calgary
Werenski, who missed two games with a quad contusion, scored an empty-net goal at 17:39 of the third period for the 3-1 final.
Justin Danforth scored and had an assist, and backup Spencer Martin made 36 saves in his second straight start for the Blue Jackets (2-2-0).
Elvis Merzlikins was scheduled to start for Columbus after missing Monday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings with an illness.
“I had an idea that there was a chance this morning, but then, I got it confirmed this afternoon,” Martin said.
Martin was claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 29.
“They made me feel comfortable in the room right away, but out there on the ice, it takes time to build that chemistry,” he said. “I think tonight, our communication was better.”
Elias Lindholm scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves for the Flames (2-2-1).
The Flames, who defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday, are 1-2-1 on a five-game road trip that ends Sunday against the Red Wings.
“It was the worst game of our trip,” Flames forward Mikael Backlund said. “We have to find a way to turn it around Sunday to get a good trip.”
Sean Kuraly gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 6:29 of the second period. Danforth’s stretch pass through the neutral zone sent Kuraly down the right wing on a 2-on-1 with Jack Roslovic, and Kuraly scored his first of the season with a wrist shot from the circle.
“It was a slow start for us,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “The first 15 minutes, they were the better team, which is a little bit to be expected when we’re in a back-to-back.
“We steadily got better as the night went on. At the end of the day, the lack of a little execution on the offensive side, our puck handling and around the net probably cost us.”
The Blue Jackets were coming off a 4-0 home loss to the Red Wings on Monday.
“It was a great response,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. “We challenged the guys. They challenged each other. We played against a big team, and we responded well.”
Danforth increased the lead to 2-0 at 8:45 of the third period, one-timing a cross-crease pass by Roslovic over the blocker of Markstrom.
The line of Kuraly, Roslovic and Danforth combined for four points. Each finished plus-2.
“It was fun,” Danforth said. “I think we connected well for our first game together.”
Lindholm made it 2-1 at 10:37 with a short-handed breakaway goal off a pass by Backlund.
“You play a lot of good minutes and it’s at the end of the game, it would have been a shame not to get two points,” Kuraly said. “We got it done. We had to get it done.”
NOTES: Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson elbowed Laine in the head during the final seconds of the game and was given a major penalty and a game misconduct. There was no update on Laine after the game. … Backlund tied Theo Fleury for most short-handed assists in Flames franchise history (13). He ranks fifth among active players. … Kuraly scored his 50th career goal.