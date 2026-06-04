Norris win caps a decade of brilliance for Werenski

Among The Best

Let’s put some of Werenski’s accomplishments into historical context.

His career totals of 135 goals, 330 assists and 465 points are far and away franchise records for a defenseman. He also is the Jackets’ all-time leader in assists, second in points behind only Nash and fifth in goals.

Not only is he the only NHL defensemen to top 20 goals and 80 points in each of the last two seasons, he and Colorado’s Cale Makar (2024, ‘25) are the only blueliners this century to pass the 80-point mark in consecutive seasons and just two of nine in league history. He’s also one of just four active D in the league with three 20-goal seasons, and he became just the fifth American-born defenseman to win the Norris.

Seeing his name on the trophy with the greats of the game is a humbling moment, but what stands out most to Werenski is being judged as the best of his peers.

“I feel like for me, being up there with the guys I play against, seeing Cale, seeing Quinn (Hughes), seeing Adam Fox, Roman Josi – those are guys that have pushed me to be a better hockey player, especially Quinn,” he said. “I have a ton of respect for him, and we’re pretty close in the offseason. At the Olympics, we got even closer.

“He just kept telling me all year, ‘This is yours to lose, and go for it,’ and it gave me a ton of confidence. I thought that was cool that I’m going to be up there with my peers and guys have played against and guys that have pushed me to be better.”

The praise started to flow late last season, as people around the league took notice. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman told BlueJackets.com that “he’s one of the best players in the league,” while ESPN’s Mark Messier said “his game is just so beautiful to watch.”

Speaking on a podcast this week, analyst Colby Armstrong noted, “What a year for him. He always looks like he’s in a rocking chair, he’s so smooth. He’s like the smoothest defenseman.”

The hallmark of Werenski’s ability is just how easy he makes it look. He famously runs the same temperature – never too high or low – at all times, and his game has the same characteristics. He never seems out of control or panicked. His game is less about substance than style; the substance is the style. He plays upwards of 30 minutes when he has to and drives play without ever looking like he’s breaking a sweat.

His stride never looks fast until he’s dusted his opponent; the wrist shot never looks that hard until it’s by the goalie.

If that reminds astute observers of anyone in particular, there might be a reason. Growing up in the Detroit area, Werenski went to Red Wings games as a kid and had the treat of watching Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom on a nightly basis. The four-time Stanley Cup winner and seven-time Norris Trophy recipient dominated games in a similar fashion, and Werenski modeled his game after one of the best to do it.

So when he received the Norris Trophy, his eyes immediately went to one name.

“One of the first things I looked for was Nick Lidstrom, and it’s not hard to find because he’s on there seven times,” Werenski said. “That’s probably the one that I really looked for right away. I grew up watching him, obviously, being from Detroit. I knew how special a player he was. To win it once is an incredible feeling, but to do what he did, it’s insane.”

Staying On Top

Rick Bowness has spent more games behind an NHL bench than anyone in league history, helping lead a team as a head or assistant coach for more than 2,750 games over four-plus decades.

He’s mentored Raymond Bourque and Victor Hedman, and the Blue Jackets’ head coach sees some of their games in the way Werenski plays.

“The elite players see the game in slow motion,” Bowness said. “Some guys see the game, it’s 100 miles per hour. Some guys see it at 10 mph, and then you can see everything, what’s going on, and he has that ability. You watch when things are getting a little scrambly, he’ll just take the puck back and he settles things down. Then when we need to go, you see him up the ice.

“He has great hockey IQ, he has a great feel for the game. I knew he was a good player; I didn’t know he was this good. He is elite, and he’s just a wonderful, wonderful guy.”

So much has come together for Werenski over the past few years. His game has reached a new level, as he’s universally recognized as one of the best players in the sport. He’s become a fixture with the national team and was part of one of the most iconic moments in American hockey history. He got married last summer and welcomed a son this spring.

Who could have looked back a decade ago and known all of this was coming?

“He’s done so much in 10 years,” his father, Ken, said. “Every year when his season ends, Kristen and I are like, ‘Well, how can you top this year?’ He has certainly made the most of his career. There are a lot of things on that bucket list (he's achieved), for sure.”

But the biggest accomplishments still remain. He’s won gold medals and individual trophies, but the spot on the mantel for a Stanley Cup ring remains. The Blue Jackets have missed the playoffs for six straight seasons, and while things appear on the upswing in Columbus, the burning desire to win and bring playoff hockey to the capital city remains.

So when Werenski was presented with the Norris Trophy on May 24, he was back at the rink on May 25. He was inspired to chase the Norris after finishing second a year ago; the motivation isn’t going anywhere now that he won it.

“It’s actually funny,” Werenski said. “Last Sunday, I found out I won the Norris, and you enjoy it for a bit, and then Monday you’re right back in the gym and right back on the ice. I feel like as competitors and as athletes, especially in hockey, that’s just how you are programmed. ... There's still so much else out there. Every time you get in the gym or get on the ice to get ready for a season, there’s still so much to prove to not only everyone out there, but to yourself.

“I don’t want to stop here. I feel like the second you get complacent is the second you get passed up. I want to keep playing for a long time. I want to play for my son and my family. There’s so much motivation out there. I still haven’t won the ultimate goal, which is the Stanley Cup. And I really hate that we haven’t played in the playoffs (for a while) or had much success in the playoffs ever. So there’s more motivation than ever for me to be even better next season and try to play in the playoffs.”