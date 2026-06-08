Small Business of the Month: Two Men and a Truck

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to partner with First Merchants Bank to recognize small businesses in our community. Each month throughout the season, one company will be featured as the Small Business of the Month presented by First Merchants Bank. March's Small Business of the Month is Two Men and a Truck.

Justin Clarey hasn’t lifted many boxes the past few years; he says he’d likely just get in the way.

He does believe in uplifting people, though.

Justin and his wife, Stephanie, are the Columbus franchisees of Two Men and a Truck, the national, full-service moving company offering customers a comprehensive package of home and business relocation services, packing and unpacking options, and junk removal plans.

Stephanie started working for the Columbus office in 2003 and Justin did the same in 2013, and the two took over the local franchise in 2019. They might not have grown up dreaming of working with boxes and trucks, but they’ve stayed because it's a company that believes in people.

"Most of our leadership team, they came here just for a job in between careers, fresh out of school, trying to figure out what they want to do, and they found a career here and they've been with us for many years," Clarey said.

“I think it’s just fun to be part of a company that provides opportunities to so many different types of people at so many different stages in their life that you can say we’re actually moving people forward literally and figuratively. I like being part of a brand that you can come work for and you can get your goals accomplished, no matter what they are. I think that’s pretty cool.”

Two Men and a Truck has more than 3,000 trucks on the road across the entire company and completed more than 10 million moves. The Columbus branch has tried to give back to the community beyond just helping people move their stuff, as sister brand Two Men and a Junk Truck has partnered with local organizations like the Furniture Bank of Central Ohio and Habitat for Humanity.

Through those partnerships, the junk removal brand, which began in 2023, has a focus on repurposing used furniture so others who might be less fortunate can take advantage.

“Anything that we can repurpose and find new homes for and divert from going to landfills is important for us,” Clarey said.

Clarey was among those from the Columbus branch of Two Men and a Truck at the March 21 game vs. Seattle to represent the company as the First Merchants Bank Small Business of the Month. In addition to watching the game from club level, those attending were able to be part of the locker room lineup to cheer on the Blue Jackets as they took the ice for the third period of the game.

“We were down right outside the locker room and got to cheer on the team as they took the ice for the third period,” Clarey said. “It was very cool to get down behind the scenes. My wife and I are big Blue Jackets fans, so it was just cool to try to help be part of a bigger thing than just us and hopefully nice for the team.”