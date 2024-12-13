Blue Jackets battle to get a point against the Capitals

Washington’s road winning streak is a franchise record and tied for the seventh longest in NHL history. The Capitals have outscored the opposition 48-21 during the streak. This was the first of the 10 wins that did not come in regulation.

“It’s been fun so far,” Protas said. “We’ve got a great group of guys who compete for each other, fight for each other. We don't give up, even when we’re down by two or by one. We just continue to play our game and we know in the end of the day, we’ve got to be patient and we'll find a way to win the game, so that's what we're doing so far, and we’ve got to keep it rolling.”

Chychrun assisted on both goals, and Charlie Lindgren made 32 saves for the Capitals (20-6-2), who are 7-0-1 in their past eight games.

Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets (12-13-4), who have lost five of six. Jet Greaves made 35 saves in his season debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

“I think there are a lot of positives I'll take going forward and also some things I'll look at try to learn from and get better at moving forward,” Greaves said. “I felt comfortable. The guys did a good job in front of me and that made the game a little bit simpler.”

Werenski put Columbus up 1-0 on the power play at 14:12 of the second period with a snap shot from the high slot. He scored his 10th goal, most among NHL defensemen this season, and became the first Blue Jackets defenseman with 100 career goals.

“It's nice to get point in this league,” he said. “It's hard, obviously against that team that won its 10th straight on the road. It would have been nice to play that third period 1-0 for a little while longer.”