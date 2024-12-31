Stinger and friends taking over Nationwide Arena for Mascot Madness

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host Stinger and his friends for Mascot Madness when the Jackets take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, January 4 at 7 p.m. The night will feature an unforgettable gathering of beloved mascots from around the National Hockey League (NHL) and beyond.

Stinger, the Blue Jackets mascot, will be joined by some of the most popular mascots in sports as part of this special event. Fans will get to meet and interact with:

NJ Devil (New Jersey Devils)

(New Jersey Devils) Nordy (Minnesota Wild)

(Minnesota Wild) Louie (St. Louis Blues)

(St. Louis Blues) Thunderbug (Tampa Bay Lightning)

(Tampa Bay Lightning) Iceburgh (Pittsburgh Penguins)

(Pittsburgh Penguins) Youppi (Montreal Canadiens)

(Montreal Canadiens) SC (Columbus Crew)

(Columbus Crew) Brutus (The Ohio State University)

(The Ohio State University) Gapper & Mr. Redlegs (Cincinnati Reds)

& (Cincinnati Reds) Chomps (Cleveland Browns)

The mascots will be participating in a variety of fun activities throughout the evening, including on-ice appearances, fan interactions, and plenty of entertaining antics. Additional activities will be available on the concourse including face painters and balloon makers to show off your love for your favorite mascot - Stinger.

To celebrate its favorite bug with an attitude, the Blue Jackets Foundation will have an assortment of signed Stinger items available in the game auction. To participate, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com.

Learn more about Mascot Madness and other upcoming theme nights at BlueJackets.com/Promotions.