Stinger and friends taking over Nationwide Arena for Mascot Madness

Saturday's game vs. St. Louis will feature an unforgettable gathering of beloved mascots from around the NHL and beyond

25_0104_CBJ_MK_vsSTL_HomeReg_MASCOT_SAT_Social_1920x1080_16x9_v1a
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host Stinger and his friends for Mascot Madness when the Jackets take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, January 4 at 7 p.m. The night will feature an unforgettable gathering of beloved mascots from around the National Hockey League (NHL) and beyond.

Stinger, the Blue Jackets mascot, will be joined by some of the most popular mascots in sports as part of this special event. Fans will get to meet and interact with:

  • NJ Devil (New Jersey Devils)
  • Nordy (Minnesota Wild)
  • Louie (St. Louis Blues)
  • Thunderbug (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • Iceburgh (Pittsburgh Penguins)
  • Youppi (Montreal Canadiens)
  • SC (Columbus Crew)
  • Brutus (The Ohio State University)
  • Gapper & Mr. Redlegs (Cincinnati Reds)
  • Chomps (Cleveland Browns)

The mascots will be participating in a variety of fun activities throughout the evening, including on-ice appearances, fan interactions, and plenty of entertaining antics. Additional activities will be available on the concourse including face painters and balloon makers to show off your love for your favorite mascot - Stinger.

To celebrate its favorite bug with an attitude, the Blue Jackets Foundation will have an assortment of signed Stinger items available in the game auction. To participate, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com.

Learn more about Mascot Madness and other upcoming theme nights at BlueJackets.com/Promotions.

Give the gift of Blue Jackets hockey with the Holiday Gift Pack!

Starting at just $99, each pack includes two game tickets to two games of your choice, an exclusive, limited-edition Blue Jackets Homage shirt.

SHOP NOW

