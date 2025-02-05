O.A.R. to headline NHL Stadium Series pep rally

The platinum-certified band O.A.R. will headline the NHL Stadium Series Pep Rally with a free concert at St. John Arena before the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings face off outdoors inside Ohio Stadium on Saturday, March 1, the National Hockey League today announced. The NHL Stadium Series Pep Rally will be free and open to the public with first-come, first-served seating. The concert will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

O.A.R., whose members are OSU alumni, will be joined by the OSU Athletic Band and the university’s award-winning Spirit team, which consists of cheer and dance, bringing the high-energy enthusiasm of OSU game day traditions to fans before the outdoor game. Columbus Blue Jackets players will make their first stop at St. John Arena before the ceremonious walk over to Ohio Stadium.

Tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.