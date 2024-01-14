Kraken defeat Blue Jackets for 9th straight win, extend point streak to 13

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists, Brian Dumoulin had a goal and an assist and Joey Daccord made 30 saves for the Kraken (19-14-9), who extended their team-record point streak to 13 (11-0-2) despite allowing more than three goals for the first time in nine games.

“Obviously, our defense had been playing very well,” McCann said. “Our [defensemen] are making our lives easier as forwards getting the pucks out. We’re blocking a lot of shots, and Joey’s been incredible for us. We owe a lot to him, but it’s been a great team game so far.”

Seattle trailed 3-2 in the second period before scoring the next four goals to take a 6-3 lead.

“It's good in games that we're not playing well that we find a way to kind of turn the switch and start playing hockey,” Bjorkstrand said. “We came out not in the best way, and I think we found our way a little bit. It's a positive that we were able to find a way to win.”