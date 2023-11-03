Voronkov settling in with Blue Jackets on and off ice

The Blue Jackets brought in a translator on Thursday, hoping to give the media a chance to talk to Dmitri Voronkov, the Russian rookie standout who is already making a big splash at the NHL level.

But Anton Poltyrev didn’t have much to do in the Blue Jackets locker room after the team’s win over Tampa Bay. Instead, Kirill Marchenko wanted to do the honors, standing next to his teammate and attempting to translate both questions and answers.

It led to plenty of laughs and smiles in their corner of the dressing room, something that’s been commonplace over the past year given Marchenko’s ebullient personality.

At one point, Marchenko forgot to ask Voronkov the question, simply answering it before turning to his countryman amid laughter from the media. After a different answer in Russian from Voronkov, Marchenko could only laugh.

“He talks a lot,” Marchenko said with a smile.

At one point, Marchenko did let Poltyrev do the job. When Voronkov was asked about what the accomplishments of his first four games – his first NHL goal, three points and his first NHL fight just two shifts into his career – meant to him, Marchenko turned to Poltyrev to do the translating.

“It’s just the beginning,” Voronkov said through Poltyrev. “I didn’t really catch my emotions at the moment. I just keep on playing and hopefully it will get better.”

Marchenko then smiled.

“That’s better English,” he said with a laugh.

Truth be told, there is a bit of a language barrier for Voronkov in his first year in Columbus, but it’s starting to subside. Marchenko notes that at times, he will start translating for Voronkov during a team meeting before being told to stop.

“He says, ‘No, I am fine!’” Marchenko said.

No matter how the message is getting through, the Blue Jackets are impressed with the 6-5, 240-pound forward. Voronkov has been worth the wait, as he’s gone from an imposing but raw prospect taken in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft to someone who has taken to the NHL game like a duck to water.

Voronkov dropped the gloves with Montreal heavyweight Arber Xhekaj in his first game Oct. 26, then made a nice pass to lead to his first NHL assist later in the contest. The 23-year-old's forward first NHL goal came Monday in Dallas when he crashed the net and converted Cole Sillinger’s feed, and he added an assist on Marchenko’s first goal of the season Thursday in the come-from-behind win over the Bolts.