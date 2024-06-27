Promo Team - Team FAQs

What is the Goal Patrol?
During Blue Jackets home games, the Goal Patrol greets fans as they enter Nationwide Arena, select fans to participate in contests and distribute prizes to lucky sections. Goal Patrol preps all of the promotional items/prizing and props used during the game (ex: rolling T-shirts). Goal Patrol will also have the opportunity to Mascot handle.
Goal Patrol members must be 18 years or older by August 10, 2024.
Goal Patrol members must be dedicated, punctual, teamwork oriented, high-spirited, outgoing, and comfortable engaging with fans.
Goal Patrol members must be able to follow a game script with assignments that coordinate all contests and promotions.
There are 41 CBJ home games each year. While Goal Patrol is scheduled for all home games, not every team member is scheduled for each game. Team members are expected to be available to work 30 home games.
The Goal Patrol also makes appearances in the community at festivals, parades, and community events. Each member should plan to make at least 3 appearances during the year.
Goal Patrol members must report to Nationwide Arena 1-3 hours before game time. Official report time will be confirmed closer to the pre-season.
The hourly game rate for Goal Patrol members is $15.75 per hour.
What is the Vector Security Cannon Crew?
During Blue Jackets home games, the Vector Security Cannon Crew (VSCC) greets fans as they enter Nationwide Arena, teach fans about the history of the Blue Jackets Goal Cannon, facilitate photo opportunities for fans, and they rally the fans every time the Blue Jackets score, leading the goal celebrations next to the Blue Jackets Goal Cannon. VSCC members assist in executing select in-game contests and promotions.
The VSCC also makes appearances in the community at festivals, parades, and community events.
VSCC members must be 18 years or older by August 10, 2024.
VSCC members must be dedicated, punctual, teamwork oriented, high-spirited, outgoing, and comfortable engaging with fans.
VSCC members must be able to maneuver a large flag multiple times during the games. VSCC members must learn a few facts about the Blue Jackets Goal Cannon from an info sheet provided to them by the team manager. VSCC members must be able to follow a game script with assignments that coordinate all contests and promotions.
VSCC members must commit to working at least 23 home games.
VSCC members must report to Nationwide Arena 90 minutes before game time (ex: 5:30pm for a 7:00pm game).
The hourly game rate for VSCC members is $15.75 per hour.