Promo Team - Team FAQs

During Blue Jackets home games, the Goal Patrol greets fans as they enter Nationwide Arena, select fans to participate in contests and distribute prizes to lucky sections. Goal Patrol preps all of the promotional items/prizing and props used during the game (ex: rolling T-shirts). Goal Patrol will also have the opportunity to Mascot handle.

Goal Patrol members must be 18 years or older by August 10, 2024.

Goal Patrol members must be dedicated, punctual, teamwork oriented, high-spirited, outgoing, and comfortable engaging with fans.

Goal Patrol members must be able to follow a game script with assignments that coordinate all contests and promotions.

There are 41 CBJ home games each year. While Goal Patrol is scheduled for all home games, not every team member is scheduled for each game. Team members are expected to be available to work 30 home games.

The Goal Patrol also makes appearances in the community at festivals, parades, and community events. Each member should plan to make at least 3 appearances during the year.

Goal Patrol members must report to Nationwide Arena 1-3 hours before game time. Official report time will be confirmed closer to the pre-season.

The hourly game rate for Goal Patrol members is $15.75 per hour.