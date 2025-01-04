PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Blues battle in Nationwide

BLUE JACKETS (16-17-6) vs. BLUES (19-17-4), 7 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS, T-5th in Metropolitan
ST. LOUIS, 5th in Central
Mascot Madness to highlight a Saturday night showdown between two teams battling for spots in the postseason race
COLUMBUS, T-5th in Metropolitan
ST. LOUIS, 5th in Central
Some losses hurt a little more than others, and one of those happened for the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
Columbus tied the score against Detroit with less than three minutes left and had a chance on the power play to take the lead, but disaster struck when Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren scored coming out of the penalty box with 35.7 seconds to go for the deciding goal in a 5-4 final.
In the blink of an eye, Columbus went from what felt like a guaranteed point, with an excellent chance to leave with a regulation win, to a stunning loss.
Now, the goal has to be not letting one setback become two tonight vs. surging St. Louis as the Blue Jackets battle for points in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
“You hate every loss,” Evason said after Friday’s practice. “But when you lose like that, it stings, right? So to address it today, which we did as a group, it happens. We made some mistakes ... but there’s nothing we can do about it now except learn from that mistake, don’t let it happen again, and let’s move forward.
“As a coaching staff, we wanted to address it with our group, get it out in the open, talk about it and move forward. We just finished a little meeting about how practice went, and practice was upbeat and energetic and guys were having fun. We’ll move forward tomorrow night.”
There is, of course, a blueprint for this. Look no further than two seasons ago, when the Blue Jackets lost a game to the Devils when New Jersey scored the winning goal with less than two seconds to play. That was a loss that could have had a devastating impact on a young, struggling CBJ team, but instead the Blue Jackets came back to win the next two games.
By the time the adrenaline gets going and the puck drops tonight against the Blues, the Jackets expect Thursday’s game to be a distant memory.
“We don’t have time (for it to linger),” forward James van Riemsdyk said postgame. “We have another game in two days, so that’s the beauty of playing this time of year with the schedule being how it is. We have to take what we need from it, but we have to be ready to go (Saturday). We’re right in the thick of a race to try to make the playoffs, so we don’t have time to sulk and feel sorry for ourselves.”
The key for the Blue Jackets might be getting off to a better start. In the latter half of the first period against the Red Wings, Columbus got sloppy and, in the words of Evason, made too many east-west plays to find themselves in a 3-1 hole after 20 minutes. While the Blue Jackets did fight back to tie the game twice, it’s a lot easier to win in the NHL from ahead than behind.
“We have to start a little better, on time,” Zach Werenski said. “When you spot a team a two-goal lead at the end of the first, it’s usually hard to come back from that. A better start is needed for the next game.”
Head coach: Jim Montgomery (First season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.69 (24th) | Scoring defense: 3.00 (14th) | PP: 16.7 percent (25th) | PK: 73.5 percent (28th)
The narrative: The Blues won the 2019 Stanley Cup but have captured a single playoff series in the past five seasons, missing the postseason altogether each of the past two seasons. They face an uphill climb this year as they enter tonight on the wrong side of the playoff bar, and it feels like a proverbial roster that’s caught in between – not too young or too old, and not good enough to consider itself an elite contender for the Cup but not bad enough to bottom out, either. The November firing of head coach Drew Bannister to bring in Montgomery has been a bit of a shot to the arm, but the Blues still have work to do to be a playoff team.
Team leaders: Jordan Kyrou has become a consistent producer over the years and is putting together numbers in line with his career averages, as his 16 goals and 32 points lead the Blues through 39 games. Robert Thomas is next with an 8-22-30 line, while Dylan Holloway has a 14-13-27 line and has thrived under Montgomery (10-9-19 in 19 games). Pavel Buchnevich adds nine goals among his 25 points, while Colton Parayko is the top defenseman with 22 points, including six goals.
Cup-winning goaltender Jordan Binnington has been the starter for 28 games on the year, going 11-14-3. Joel Hofer is 8-3-1 with a 2.75 GAA and .905 save percentage and is expected to go tonight after Binnington started last night’s home game vs. Ottawa.
What's new: The Blues do have some intriguing young players on the roster, including 23-year-olds Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg, who were added as restricted free agents from Edmonton this summer in a move that opened eyes across the league. Add in 22-year-old forward Jake Neighbours (10 goals) and 2021 first-round pick Zachary Bolduc and there’s hope for the future. The Blues are also 10-5-3 under Montgomery while allowing just 2.39 goals per game since he took over.
Trending: Columbus won both games a season ago, taking a 5-2 victory in Columbus and a 1-0 victory in St. Louis in their only shutout of the season. The Blue Jackets have won three of the last four and six of the last nine in Nationwide Arena.
Former CBJ: Brandon Saad is now in year four in St. Louis and has a 7-6-13 line in 33 games including a hat trick last night, while Alexandre Texier is in his first year with the Blues after an offseason trade from the Jackets. He’s played in 20 games with three goals among his seven points.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 4 Cole Sillinger
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 82 Mikael Pyyhtia
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 62 Kevin Labanc
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 3 Jack Johnson
RD 78 Damon Severson
Scratches: Kevin Labanc, Jordan Harris, Jake Christiansen
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Justin Danforth (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Roster Report: The Blue Jackets have gone with 11 forwards and seven defensemen each of the last five games, but Dean Evason said the coaches spent Friday discussing if they want to continue or return to a more traditional lineup. Were they to do so, Labanc would likely return to the lineup, while a defenseman would have to come out.
With 43 points, Zach Werenski is tied for the most for a CBJ player through the team’s first 39 games of a season, while Kirill Marchenko (42) is tied for third. Artemi Panarin holds the franchise record with 43 in 2018-19, while Cam Atkinson also had 42 that season. … Werenski has a 9-24-33 line in the last 24 games to place third in the NHL in scoring in that span and has 11 points (1-11-10) in the past five games. His average ice time of 26:24 leads all NHL players, and he’s second among league defensemen in goals (12) and points on the season. ... Marchenko has a 6-9-15 line in the last 10 games and 26 points in the last 21 (10-16-26). … With a goal Thursday, Sean Monahan has an 8-18-26 line with eight multipoint efforts in his last 24 games. He has 12 points (5-7-12) and four multipoint games in the last seven contests. ... Dmitri Voronkov has 12 points (6-6-12) in the last nine games and multiple points in four of the last six games. ... Since Dec. 19, Monahan and Werenski are tied for second in the NHL with 12 points, while Werenski is fourth with 11 and Voronkov is tied for fifth with 10. ... With two goals and an assist, James van Riemsdyk had his first three-point game as a Blue Jacket on Thursday. ... Columbus has power-play goals in 10 of the last 13 games (12 for 38, 31.6 percent). ... The Blue Jackets lead the NHL with 80 home goals, are tied for second in the league with 92 goals at 5-on-5, and their 3.31 goals per game are eighth. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 26 goals this season, most in the NHL.
Jan. 4, 2003: Marc Denis stops all 23 shots he faces for his third shutout with the Blue Jackets as Columbus takes a 2-0 victory vs. Phoenix at Nationwide Arena. Mike Sillinger and Sean Pronger score both CBJ goals in the first period.
Jan. 4, 2023: Daniil Tarasov stops 39 shots during game play and three more in a shootout, while Johnny Gaudreau has the decisive goal in the skills competition as the Blue Jackets take a 3-2 win at Philadelphia.