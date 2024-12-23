PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head into Christmas break by hosting Montreal

BLUE JACKETS (13-15-6) vs. CANADIENS (14-16-3), 7 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
Columbus is back on home ice Monday as it faces the Canadiens for the third time this season
COLUMBUS, 8th in Metropolitan
MONTREAL, 6th in Atlantic
Monday night should be an exciting night for the Blue Jackets, and not just because the Hockey Holidays continue and a big crowd is expected in Nationwide Arena.
It could also be the debut for one of the team’s – and league’s – top prospects in CBJ defenseman Denton Mateychuk. The 20-year-old smooth skater had a decorated junior career and hasn’t stopped in the pros, as the 12th overall pick in the 2022 draft leads AHL defensemen with nine goals and 25 points this season.
Mateychuk was summoned Sunday from Cleveland after the Blue Jackets saw a pair of defensemen in Zach Werenski and Jake Christiansen get banged up in the third period of Saturday’s 5-4 overtime loss at Philadelphia.
Though both returned to action, it surely didn’t help as the Blue Jackets tried and failed to hold a trio of third-period leads, as Philadelphia rallied from deficits of 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3 to take the win.
“We had a couple of D-men get hurt, so we were short for a little bit there,” forward Mathieu Olivier said after the loss. “It felt like we were kind of reacting to that, which is normal. We stayed with it. They did as well. Found a way to send it to OT. We just didn’t get it done.”
The Blue Jackets are still trying to recapture the form that made them a surprise in the early going, and the overtime loss was their third in the last six games. It was also the fourth loss in a 2-6-3 stretch in which the squad was tied or leading in the third period, including the second time they let a team score an extra-attacker goal and then win in overtime in that span.
In other words, they've been close to gaining more points were it not for a few key mistakes at important times, including in Philadelphia.
“I think there are some personal structural mistakes that we made that could have been avoided,” Olivier said postgame. “The goals we gave up wasn’t for a lack of effort or anything like that. Just mental mistakes. So gotta dial that in, and I feel like I’ve said that before, but that’s an issue.”
Still, head coach Dean Evason said he wasn’t disappointed with the team’s effort against the Flyers.
“We played the game hard,” Evason said. “We maybe ran out of a bit of steam there at the end and made a couple of mistakes that they capitalized on, but I’m not gonna beat it too bad. It obviously looks bad (losing) a 2-0 lead, but we just talked about it as a group. We competed our (butts) off. I know it’s hard to say in a game like tonight, but we’ll take the positives out of this.”
Head coach: Martin St. Louis (Fourth season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.91 (20th) | Scoring defense: 3.55 (29th) | PP: 22.4 percent (12th) | PK: 82.4 percent (8th)
The narrative: After a stunning run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, the Canadiens have been in rebuilding mode ever since, drafting such players as Cole Caufield (2019), Kaiden Guhle (2020), Logan Mailloux (2021), Juraj Slafkovsky (2022), David Reinbacher (2023) and Ivan Demidov (2024) in the first round, with Slafkovsky being the first overall pick. The results have yet to come – the Habs finished last in the Atlantic Division each of the past three years and occupy that spot right now – but the hope is that young core will eventually lead to a new era of Montreal hockey.
Team leaders: Captain Nick Suzuki might be one of the more underrated players in the game, posting a team-best 11-23-34 line thus far this year including points in 10 of the last 12 games (4-11-15). Now wearing No. 13, Caufield has gotten off to a red-hot start and is tied for 10th in the NHL with 17 goals among his 30 points. First-year defenseman leads all rookie blueliners with 25 points (1-24-25) and is tied for 11th among all NHL D in scoring.
In net, Sam Montembeault has started 27 games so far, and the Team Canada goalie for the 4 Nations Face-Off is 12-13-2 with a 2.85 GAA and .903 save percentage.
What's new: And then there’s Patrik Laine. The former Blue Jackets forward missed the first two months of the season but has come back with a vengeance and will make his return to Nationwide Arena having scored eight goals – all power-play tallies – in his nine games thus far. Buoyed in part by Laine’s scoring, the Habs are 6-3-0 in games he’s played and are riding a three-game winning streak in which they’ve tallied 15 goals.
Trending: Montreal has won both games in the series this year, including a 4-3 overtime contest on Thanksgiving Eve in Nationwide Arena, leaving the Blue Jackets with a 1-5-2 record in the last eight games of the series.
Former CBJ: In addition to Laine, two longtime Blue Jackets remain on the roster in Josh Anderson (6-7-13) and David Savard (0-7-7).
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
LW 91 Kent Johnson
C 4 Cole Sillinger
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 82 Mikael Pyyhtia
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 62 Kevin Labanc
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 78 Damon Severson
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 3 Jack Johnson
RD 22 Jordan Harris
Scratches: Dante Fabbro (lower body), Denton Mateychuk, Jet Greaves
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Justin Danforth (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Roster Report: The Blue Jackets made multiple roster moves Sunday, sending down James Malatesta, placing Danforth on IR and recalling Mateychuk and Greaves. How they’ll fit into the lineup remains to be seen so we'll list them as scratches until Dean Evason addresses the media after morning skate.
Zach Werenski has an 8-14-22 line in the last 19 games, leads all NHL players with an average ice time of 26:26 per game and is tied with Cale Makar atop the chart for league defensemen with 11 goals. He also tied Nick Foligno for fourth in franchise history with his 334th career point Thursday vs. New Jersey. ... Led by Werenski and Damon Severson (six, tied for ninth among NHL blueliners), Blue Jackets defensemen have 24 goals this season, most in the NHL. … Kirill Marchenko is riding a five-game point streak (2-5-7) and has 18 points in the last 16 games (6-12-18) to take over the team lead in scoring this year with 34 points. He is just the seventh CBJ player to keep a point-per-game pace through 34 games. ... Sean Monahan has picked up 5-12-17 with five multipoint efforts in his last 19 games. He is set to play in his 799th career game. ... Dmitri Voronkov played in his 100th NHL game Saturday. He is tied with Cam Atkinson and Nikolai Zherdev for fourth with 26 goals among CBJ players at the start of their NHL careers behind only Marchenko (35), Rick Nash (35) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (28). ... Columbus has power-play goals in six of the last eight games.
Dec. 23, 2000: Columbus scores seven goals in a game for the first time in franchise history, posting a 7-5 win at the New York Islanders. Espen Knutsen notches a goal and three assists for the first four-point game in franchise history, while Geoff Sanderson scores twice, including the game-winning goal with 3:38 to play.
Dec. 23, 2016: The Blue Jackets win their 12th straight game, taking a 2-1 victory in front of a big holiday crowd at Nationwide Arena. Sam Gagner and Brandon Saad score the CBJ goals while Sergei Bobrovsky stops 36 shots.
Dec. 23, 2017: Pierre-Luc Dubois scores the only goal of a shootout as the Blue Jackets take a 2-1 win vs. Philadelphia at Nationwide Arena.
Dec. 23, 2018: Sergei Bobrovsky makes 39 stops for his second shutout in seven days as the Blue Jackets head into the holiday break with a 3-0 win at New Jersey.