Owen Sillinger's journey leads him to NHL debut

The Blue Jackets center took the long road to the top level but saw his dream come true Thursday night

owen sillinger debtut
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

It would have been easy to wonder if the day would ever come.

Owen Sillinger probably can’t imagine not playing hockey – it's what the Sillingers do – and with each day that went by, the overarching goal remained the same. He wanted to be an NHL player.

It took him longer than most, but Sillinger can say that he’s achieved that goal. At 27 years, 108 days old, he stepped onto the ice last night for the Blue Jackets and became the third Sillinger to have his name emblazoned on the back of a union blue sweater, making his NHL debut in the 6-2 win over Seattle at Nationwide Arena.

He became the eighth-oldest player in team history to make his NHL debut, and his road certainly varied from that of his brother, Cole, who was in the league at age 18. But SIllinger never doubted he had what it took to reach the highest level, and it paid off last night.

“I have a big belief in myself as a player and most importantly as a person,” said Sillinger, who was returned to the AHL today. “I knew if I did the right things every day, eventually I’d get my opportunity. You never know what’s going to happen, and mine actually ended up happening to be (Thursday) in the whirlwind of situations that had to take place to get me here, but I’m here. I made the most of it. We got a great team win and I had a positive impact, so I’m very proud.”

Sillinger skated 13:09 – including 1:30 of shorthanded time – over 16 shifts in his debut, and filled up the stat sheet in a variety of ways. Playing on a line with Mikael Pyyhtia and Kevin Labanc, he had one shot attempt, one hit and a takeaway, blocked a shot, won two faceoffs and even took a penalty in the final moments of the runaway victory.

The irony, of course, is that he made it to Columbus and into the lineup at the expense of his younger brother, who was unable to play because of illness. With Sean Monahan already out with an upper body injury and then Cole feeling unwell, Owen was summoned from AHL Cleveland on Thursday morning, racing down Interstate 71 to get ready for his debut.

Once he got to Columbus, he talked to his brother, who tried to let Owen know that he’d be in the lineup only to be foiled by Monsters general manager and CBJ director of player personnel Chris Clark.

“(Cole) called me and he said, ‘Owen, I can’t even get to the bathroom on my own. You’re gonna be in,’” Owen said. “I’m like, ‘Absolutely. I already talked to Clarky. I already knew ahead of you.’ It was funny.”

While the Sillingers took quite a different path to the league – Cole went right into the NHL as a rookie before ever playing an AHL game, while Owen is in his fourth season with the Monsters – head coach Dean Evason said their games bear more than a passing resemblance.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Evason said. “Just sound. He was the second over the boards killing penalties. First game in the National League. He’s a very responsible guy and did all the right things.”

Sillinger learned that part of the game in a variety of ways, and it certainly didn’t hurt that father Mike played 17 NHL seasons with 12 teams, including two with the Blue Jackets. Owen is one of three Sillinger brothers that play hockey, starting with three high-scoring seasons with Penticton of the BCHL. From there, he went to Bemidji State, where he played four years with the Beavers and had 115 points in 134 games.

Cleveland signed him as soon as his college career ended in 2022, and Sillinger has been with the Monsters ever since, playing in 192 games in his four seasons with 33 goals and 110 points. His all-around play in Cleveland his first three years was impressive enough that he signed his first NHL contract with the Blue Jackets this summer.

Sillinger impressed during training camp and was on the bubble to make the roster before returning to Cleveland to start the season, and the thought was it was likely he’d return at some point this year. Thursday was that day, and while he described it as a “roller coaster of emotions,” he tried to stay as even-keel as possible.

“Honestly, during the day, I was just trying to stay in the moment and just have fun with it and just try to be present,” Sillinger said. “It’s every hockey player’s dream to play in the NHL; mine is no different. Everyone who supported me throughout my career, I’m so thankful for, and to do it in this locker room with an organization that I’ve been with from the very start of my pro career, it’s something very special to me.”

While Sillinger was returned to Cleveland on Friday as Cole, he has shown he has what it takes to perform at the highest level, and the memory of last night’s win will last forever for the latest member of the family to make it to the NHL.

“I know my dad and my brother and my whole family are very proud of me,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier to be here.”

