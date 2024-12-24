Marchenko breaks tie late in 3rd, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens

Montreal forward Patrik Laine did not come out for the second period after taking a few big hits in the first, including one from Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro at 14:08. Laine played two more shifts, the last being the final 25 seconds of the period.

It was his first game back in Columbus since being traded on Aug. 19 along with a 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to the Canadiens for defenseman Jordan Harris.

Laine had five goals in the previous three games, and eight in nine games since returning from missing the first 24 games because of a knee injury. Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis did not have an update after the game.

David Savard and Jake Evans each had a goal and an assist, and Cole Caufield had two assists for the Canadiens (14-17-3), who had a three-game winning streak end. Sam Montembeault made 27 saves.

“I don't know if we were little sleepy to start the game, but I feel like the first wasn't our best, and I think we turned it around the second and even the third,” Evans said. “I thought we played pretty well for most of it. It's hard to win in this League, and you got to play three full periods.

“We can see what we can do but we can't take a period off at the beginning of the game. They start really strong.”