Forward Kirill Marchenko placed on Injured Reserve after suffering broken jaw in Dallas

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko suffered a broken jaw in Sunday’s game at the Dallas Stars and underwent surgery today to repair the injury, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Marchenko was placed on Injured Reserve and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Marchenko, 24, has registered 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points with a +31 plus/minus rating in 53 games this season, setting new career highs in assists, points and plus/minus rating. He leads all NHL players in plus/minus rating, leads the Blue Jackets in goals and ranks second in assists and points. This season, he also became the first player in franchise history to record 20 or more goals in each of his first three NHL campaigns. The 6-3, 197-pound native of Barnaul, Russia was selected by Columbus in the second round, 49th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

Columbus returns to action on Tuesday when it visits the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from KeyBank Center is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.