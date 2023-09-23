After a strong junior career, Del Bel Belluz is ready for the next step

Luca Del Bel Belluz was able to prove his abilities as a goal-scoring center during his last season in the Ontario Hockey League.

The No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Del Bel Belluz dominated the OHL last season. After playing three seasons previously, he finished in the top 15 among both goal and point leaders during his fourth campaign, passing his previous best. Despite being traded midseason, he was able to produce for both the Mississauga Steelheads and the Sarnia Sting, finishing the season with 40 goals among his 87 points.

Del Bel Belluz also had a complimentary showing during the OHL playoffs last season, helping Sarnia to the third round, where they ultimately lost to London Knights four games to two. Despite this, he was able to put up 8-7-15 during the 16 games played during the postseason.

With his junior career now finished, the second-round draft pick now eyes on starting in the pros. According to Trent Vogelhuber, the head coach of the Cleveland Monsters who will likely have Del Bel Belluz this year, he has high hopes for what the prospect can accomplish coming off last season.

“He’s a super smart hockey player,” Vogelhuber said. “I was glad to see he had such a great season last year in the OHL. Where it goes from here is obviously up to him, but I think he’s got all the attributes. He has a wicked shot on him, he can make plays. Excited to see where it can go from here for sure but it was a positive first impression last year.”

Many in Del Bel Belluz’s position, at age 19 (he turns 20 on Nov. 10), would be focused on big things after the type of season he had a year ago. But now taking part in the Blue Jackets’ training camp, he just wants to show the improvements he has made.

“Just trying to play with pace every shift and compete, that’s what they want to see here,” Del Bel Belluz said. “They want to see us go out there every shift and give it our all, they don't want to see us take any shifts off. So for me, I'm just trying to go out there and compete and show them what I’ve got.”

Competing in the OHL over the past four seasons has set him up to take his game to the next level. At 6-feet-1 and 184 pounds, Del Bel Belluz has shown the ability to dominate offensively at the junior levels, but pro hockey will be a new challenge.

“It’s definitely different,” he said. “You're playing against kids and guys who are only like 21 and then you're going pro and you're playing against guys who have wives and kids. Man strength comes into play so it definitely will be different, but you know, it's something that I'm ready for and I think I've adjusted well to.”

Along with all of the other prospects, he’ll have to keep improving his game, but Del Bel Belluz said he feels stronger and more confident in his abilities heading into this season.

Looking ahead toward the rest of training camp and the upcoming season, Del Bel Belluz hopes to show he can make the adjustment to the higher level.

“Well, obviously, I want to become a pro hockey player,” he said. “So showing them that I'm able to compete will help me out into becoming a pro hockey player and showing them that I'm willing to do whatever they ask me to do.”