Gaudreau stepping up both on the ice and off for CBJ 

The Blue Jackets wing is becoming a key part of the locker room, and he's found his game on the ice with 25 points in his last 25 games

Gaudreua feature story
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

As year two for Johnny Gaudreau in Union Blue marches on, Pascal Vincent notices something a bit different about the Blue Jackets forward.

It’s maybe a subtle difference in Vincent’s eyes but a real one. After eight full seasons in Calgary, Gaudreau signed with the Blue Jackets in the summer of 2022 and had no trouble fitting into the dressing room, but there’s nothing that replaces time when it comes to feeling comfortable in a new spot.

In Vincent’s eyes, Gaudreau is there now.

“He is a Blue Jacket and he was from day one, but to become a true Blue Jacket, like you bleed blue, that’s what I’m talking about,” Vincent said. “He got drafted in Calgary. He played in Calgary for 10 years or so. He grew up as an NHL player in Calgary. It takes a little bit of time. Every time you make a trade, every time you have a new player that was a veteran somewhere else for such a long period, it takes a little bit of time for those people to become a true Blue Jacket.

“I see that it’s coming this year. I know he wanted to play for us. He chose us, but now it’s beyond. There’s no explanation more than he’s a Blue Jacket.”

CBJ@ANA: Gaudreau scores goal against John Gibson

The Blue Jackets recognized that early, as there have been times that because of injuries each of the past two seasons that Gaudreau has worn an alternate captain’s “A” on his sweater. And as the largest free-agent signing both in terms of impact and dollar amounts in team history, Gaudreau knows that leadership is one of the extra things he’s expected to bring on a young team that is learning the ropes.

He went through a similar situation in Calgary but on the other side as one of the young players, learning the ropes from players like Mark Giordano, Matt Stajan and Dennis Wideman. It was all part of a culture-building journey there that led to a 50-win, 111-point season in his final year, and Gaudreau sees the Blue Jackets trying to build like the Flames did in his tenure there.

“Honestly, I try to be that (leader) night in and night out and try to be a guy that helps this team win games,” Gaudreau said. “I was excited to come here, and I was so excited to get here. Obviously, it’s been a tough year and a half with our record and the way we’ve lost some games, but I’m excited. There’s a lot to be excited about. We have such a good group of young players who are so talented, and they love coming to the rink and being part of the locker room and hanging out with the guys. That’s fun stuff to be around.”

Gaudreau fully acknowledges he’s not the loudest guy in the room, preferring to leave that to the Boone Jenners and Sean Kuralys of the world, but Vincent has noticed how he’s still able to impact the young players on the team.

“People don’t really know Johnny Gaudreau,” Vincent said. “They see him on the ice but not as a person. He’s a quiet guy, low maintenance. He does his stuff. He’s a great teammate. I know he is, but he’s not necessarily vocal. He’s not looking for attention. He’s not a guy that necessarily wants to be in front of the cameras. He’ll do it, but he’s more of a person that says, ‘Let me do my job and I’ll do it the best I can.’

“But what I’m seeing, I see a guy that is more vocal, that is having more fun. I see a guy that is spending more time on the ice post practice. It takes time. He’s becoming more and more of a true Blue Jacket.”

It also helps that Gaudreau’s recent play has seen an uptick. It’s an old adage in sports that it’s difficult to be a leader when you’re not performing, and Gaudreau went through a tough start to the season with just four goals and 15 points in his first 30 games. That included just a goal and an assist in a November stretch in which the Blue Jackets lost nine straight games.

It was a frustrating time for Gaudreau, but his game has rounded into form in the meantime. After last night's three-point effort in Anaheim, the 30-year-old forward has posted 25 points in the last 25 games, including a recent six-game point streak and an earlier five-gamer. After notching two assists in San Jose on Saturday night, Gaudreau became one of just three players in CBJ history to post 12 assists in an 11-game span without scoring a goal.

Ironically, he had been close to lighting the lamp multiple times at the start of the recently concluded California trip, with a tally vs. San Jose wiped out because of offside and another vs. Los Angeles taken off the board because of goaltender interference. Finally, last night in Anaheim, he was able to deke out goalie John Gibson and get on the board for his eighth goal of the year and first since December.

“Obviously I didn’t really like the way I started the season with my play, but recently, I’ve been playing a lot better,” said Gaudreau, whose 74 points in his debut season last year are fifth most in team history. “I’ve been a lot harder on pucks and stuff. I guess just lead by example on the ice as much as I can and go from there.”

One of the biggest pieces of the puzzle for the Jackets going forward, Gaudreau has embraced the expectations and is helping push the team forward.

“When I say the team is coming together, he’s one of the guys,” Vincent said. “He’s not a big talker, but he’s taking more space in the room now.”

News Feed

Gaudreau, Jenner lead Jackets over Ducks

Margaritaville Takeover Night brings the beach to Nationwide Arena 

PREVIEW: Jackets end California swing against Ducks

Blue Jackets drop one in Los Angeles

PREVIEW: California trip continues in LA for Blue Jackets

SvoNotes: Even without teeth, Boqvist finding his groove

Ohio Stadium has quite a history, but it's never seen anything like this

Jenner's late goal lifts Blue Jackets past Sharks

Blue Jackets to host 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at Ohio Stadium

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Sharks to begin California road trip

Meet the Mon-Stars: Three help lead the way in Cleveland

For the Blue Jackets, GM search the next step in the process

Davidson: 'Now is the time' for Blue Jackets to move forward

Jarmo Kekalainen relieved of his duties as general manager

Johnny Gaudreau giving an assist to mental health resources

Prospect Report: Lalonde, Fisher shining in junior hockey

Blue Jackets drop one in Ottawa

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets cross the border to take on Senators