Smith's athleticism allows him to live on the edges

Jackson Smith’s favorite number is 7, but for the Blue Jackets, what stood out is that he’s a perfect 10.

As Columbus’ scouts watched the 6-4 blueliner over the past few seasons with the Tri-City Americans of the WHL, his skating is caught their eye the most. Simply put, big guys rarely move as well as Smith, and the Blue Jackets took notice.

“Some of our scouts that watched him rated his skating as a 10 – and that happens very rarely,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said.

Add in burgeoning offensive skills and the ability to process the game, and Smith was firmly in the Blue Jackets' crosshairs when they chose 14th in last week’s NHL draft. When Smith was still on the board, Columbus jumped at adding the big, athletic blueliner to the organization.

The funniest thing is Smith’s greatest attribute is one that comes naturally. While some kids these days specialize in specific sports from a young age, dedicating themselves to hockey and only hockey, Smith did it all as a kid at the Glencoe Club in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta.

He’s a nearly scratch golfer and grew up competing in high-level swim meets, but Smith’s first love is hockey. Like many Canadian kids, he was on the ice from 3 years old, and his natural athleticism helped make skating come easy.

“I’ve had it since I was young,” Smith said of his skating ability. “I never really did much power skating growing up, and I still don’t. I just love skating, so I started when I was about 3 years old. I picked it up pretty quick, and I’d say I’m a decent athlete, too, so it just came along with playing hockey.

“I think it’s just lots of time on the ice, and I got lucky with just having good technique I guess.”

DEVELOPMENT CAMP PRES. BY BREAD FINANCIAL: Schedule | Roster

Of course, if you’re a first-round draft pick, that’s likely not all you bring to the table. Smith had a breakout season on the blue line with the Americans this past season, posting 11 goals and 54 points in 68 games to be the top-scoring draft-eligible blueliner in the WHL and place 10th overall.

The left-shot blueliner also showed his offensive bona fides this spring playing with Team Canada at the IIHF World Under-18 Championship, tallying four goals in seven games as his home country won gold.