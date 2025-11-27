COLUMBUS -- William Nylander scored with 20 seconds left in overtime and had an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs came from behind to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday.
Maple Leafs take overtime decision over Blue Jackets
Werenski scores, Columbus claims a point for the eighth time in the last 10 games
With his 15th career overtime goal, Nylander passed current teammate Auston Matthews and Mats Sundin for the most in Toronto history.
“We both get the opportunity to play out there when it's OT. I mean, he could’ve also scored today,” Nylander said of Matthews.
Nylander gathered a loose puck in the left face-off circle, moved into the slot and put a wrist shot past Jet Greaves to the stick side with the goalie moving to his left.
“He kind of made a quick play, made a really good shot … but it's my job to save the puck and keep it out of the net,” Greaves said. “So, it's just something to learn from and get better from moving forward for sure.”
Easton Cowan had tied it 1-1 for Toronto with 3:17 remaining in the third period. Nylander fed him with a no-look pass from behind the net for a sharp-angled shot from the right side that went over Greaves’ shoulder.
Joseph Woll made 35 saves for the Maple Leafs (10-10-3), who had lost two in a row and seven of eight.
“It was huge, huge win for us, and just pumped to get it done,” Woll said. “We stuck to our game plan, grinded one out on the road. It's great to get the two points there.”
Zach Werenski scored, and Greaves made 22 saves for the Blue Jackets (11-9-4), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and blown third-period leads in two of them.
“Obviously we don't want to lose a lead like that again and then lose in overtime,” Werenski said. “I'm sure everyone's probably sick of it and sick of hearing it.
“But at the end of the day, we played really good hockey today. I mean, we can't feel sorry for ourselves or be down about it. … Obviously, we don't want that to happen and we've addressed it and talked about it. But in saying that, we're leading in almost every game and late in games.”
The Blue Jackets led 11-6 in shots after the first but went 0-for-3 on the power play in the period.
“Getting the three kills was huge,” Nylander said.
Werenski had a goal overturned at 13:04 of the second period after Toronto challenged for offside, but the defenseman gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 13:30 of the third. He took a pass from Miles Wood on the rush and snapped a shot from low in the left circle to the short side.
Matthews, fellow center Nicolas Roy and forward Matthew Knies returned to the Maple Leafs lineup. Matthews had missed five games with a lower-body injury; Roy (upper body) and Knies (lower body) had each missed three.
“I felt good,” Matthews said. “Just trying to get the legs under me the first half of the game, but I just thought as the game went on I felt more and more comfortable.”
Matthews had three shots, a hit and a blocked shot in 24:35 of ice time. Knies had the secondary assist on the game-winner, two shots and three hits in 21:25, and Roy had a shot and two hits in 14:21.
NOTES: Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson had an assist on the Nylander goal to extend his point streak to seven games (seven points; two goals, five assists). … Werenski’s 121st NHL goal and moved him past R.J. Umberger for fifth on the Blue Jackets’ all-time list. … Blue Jackets forward Luca Pinelli played 16:20 and had two shots on goal in his NHL debut. … Defenseman Brendan Smith made his Columbus debut after signing a one-year, two-way contract Monday. He finished with two shots and one hit in 10:55. … The Blue Jackets led 3-1 in the third at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday before losing 4-3 in overtime.