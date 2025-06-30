Blue Jackets announce roster for 2025 prospects development camp

Presented by Bread Financial, the camp at the OhioHealth Ice Haus will conclude with a Prospect Game on Saturday, July 5 at 9 a.m.

NEW 16X9 ROSTER
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced the roster for their annual prospects development camp, presented by Bread Financial. The camp will take place at the OhioHealth Ice Haus from Wednesday, July 2 through Saturday, July 5.

This year’s camp is highlighted by the club’s Prospect Game, which will be held on Saturday, July 5, beginning at 9 a.m. The OhioHealth Ice Haus is located at 200 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215.

All on-ice practice sessions are free and open to the public. A complete schedule of on-ice sessions can be found here.

2025 Development Camp Roster (Numerical)
- 0.17 MB
Download 2025 Development Camp Roster (Numerical)

