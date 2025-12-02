Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets come together to beat Devils

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets' victory.

BLUE JACKETS 5, DEVILS 3

1. A win like this could be a shot in the arm to the Blue Jackets.

Over the last week-plus, Columbus had lost four in a row and watched two more of its heart-and-soul players – top offensive threat Kirill Marchenko and physical presence Mathieu Olivier – join captain Boone Jenner and alternate captain Erik Gudbranson on the injured list.

They’d still played some good hockey without those stalwarts, but a few blown third-period leads meant they arrived Monday to take on Metropolitan rival New Jersey on a four-game losing skid and in last place in the division.

The Blue Jackets maintained frustration wasn’t building, that they just had to stick together and would come out the other side better for it.

Then fight night at the Prudential Center broke out, and the turn of events got everyone engaged.

It all started with a scrum on a CBJ power play early in the second period, as Dmitri Voronkov dropped the gloves with New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon. A few minutes later, a cantankerous shift led to the first NHL fight for Adam Fantilli. Voronkov then had to answer the bell again, going with Stefan Noesen. Just 12 seconds later, veteran defenseman Brendan Smith took exception to a post-whistle scrum and went with Paul Cotter.

Add it all up and the Blue Jackets took 28 penalty minutes in the second period alone on the way to 34 for the game, and this was the first CBJ game since Nov. 14, 2015, vs. Arizona in which both teams topped 30 PIMs. It also marked the first time the Blue Jackets were assessed four fighting majors since March 3, 2015, in a game against Washington.

It’s fitting this is the Jackets’ 25th anniversary season because this game felt like one right out of the inaugural season. And a funny thing can happen amid such high tensions. Even without Olivier and Gudbranson on the ice, the Blue Jackets rose to the occasion in handling the extracurriculars, all while scoring five of the last six goals to earn the 5-3 win.

“Everything that unfolded tonight, it was just us sticking up for each other and having each other’s backs, and I think that’s important in a long season,” Zach Werenski said. “It’s a great win for our group.”

Time will tell if we’ll look back in a few months and be able to say this was a moment that helped define the Blue Jackets’ season, but it also seems fair to say the Jackets passed a unique test with flying colors.

“I think that’s the one thing that I took away from this game and I think we all did – just how we stuck together through the good and the bad,” forward Miles Wood said. “That was a tough second period there. We didn’t back down and we got through it as a team, and that’s the most important part.”

2. Everyone pulled the rope to help the Blue Jackets finish off the victory.

You can look up and down the lineup and identify something pretty much every player did to help the Blue Jackets get the victory.

On the stat sheet, Sean Monahan (two goals), Charlie Coyle (a goal and two assists), Werenski (two assists) and Miles Wood (goal and an assist) helped lead the way. Denton Mateychuk also tallied the opening goal after the Jackets fell into an early 2-0 hole, while Cole Sillinger, Isac Lundeström and Ivan Provorov had assists. Elvis Merzlikins shook off the two New Jersey goals in the first three-plus minutes and made 30 saves, many of them at key times.