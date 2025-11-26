Blue Jackets add F Luca Pinelli on emergency recall

The 2023 fourth-round draft pick leads Cleveland (AHL) with five goals and 10 points on the season

new cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward Luca Pinelli to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Pinelli, 20, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft. He has registered five goals and seven assists for 12 points with 22 penalty minutes and 40 shots on goal in 16 games with the Monsters since making his professional debut at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. He leads the club in goals, points and shots on goal (tied) and ranks second in assists and penalty minutes in 2025-26 with 5-5-10, 18 PIM and 35 shots in 13 contests.

The 5-9, 176-pound Stoney Creek, Ontario native totaled 128-124-252 with 209 PIM, 45 power play goals and 838 shots in 246 career appearances with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s from 2021-25. He set career highs in points-per-game (1.37), assists (tied), power play goals (tied) and penalty minutes and finished fifth-T in the league in power play goals in his final campaign in 2024-25 with 37-34-71, 63 PIM and 15 PPG in 52 contests.

Columbus returns to action on Wednesday, November 26 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

