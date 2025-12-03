Blue Jackets holiday festivities providing cheer all month long

Festive photo ops, giving opportunities, and special offers highlight Hockey Holidays

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets are celebrating the season with Hockey Holidays throughout December, featuring festive themes, entertainment, and activities at Nationwide Arena. Fans can join the fun at home games on Dec. 4 vs. Detroit, Dec. 11 vs. Ottawa, Dec. 13 vs. Las Vegas, Dec. 16 vs. Anaheim, and Dec. 18 vs. Minnesota.

Photo Fun

A long-standing holiday tradition, fans attending the games on December 11, 13, 16, or 18 may have a photo taken with Santa Stinger for a $10 donation to the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. The photo station, located by Section 117/116 on the main concourse, will be available when doors open until the game starts. A printed copy and access to a digital version will be provided.

For those wanting to submit their wish list to the real Santa, he will visit Nationwide Arena on December 13, 16 and 18. Fans of all ages can stop by Section 117/116 from 7-9 p.m. to get a free picture. Santa’s reindeer and sleigh will be on the Front Street Plaza on Saturday, December 13 from 5-7 p.m.

Returning this season, the Blue Jackets have partnered with Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights to offer two additional photo opportunities outside and inside Nationwide Arena. The “Home” display, featuring the Blue Jackets' primary logo, is located on the Front Street Plaza while the #CBJ Photo Frame is located outside the COSI Fan Zone at Section 118.

Giving Opportunities

Support The Salvation Army of Central Ohio’s Toy Drive by donating toys before the game at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, Dec. 4. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted by volunteers on the Front St. and McConnell Blvd. plazas outside the arena entrances. All toys collected will benefit the organization’s Christmas Cheer Program, which provides local families in need with toys for their children during the holiday season. Donors will receive a redeemable voucher for a buy one, get one ticket offer for a future game.

The Salvation Army of Central Ohio Kettle Ringers will be outside Nationwide Arena at the McConnell and Front Street Plazas on December 4 and 13 from 5-7:30 p.m.

The Lady Jackets Holiday Basket Auction opens Thursday, Dec. 11 featuring baskets decorated by the players and significant others, containing their favorite things. Proceeds from the items will support the charitable interests of the Lady Jackets through the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. Bidding will close at the end of the second intermission on Saturday, Dec. 13. Learn more at cbjauction.givesmart.com.

The Blue Jackets Foundation’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Jersey Raffle features one-of-a-kind jerseys autographed by the players. The raffle is open now through the second intermission on Thursday, Dec. 11. To participate, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com.

Ticket and Gift Offers

Get the Blue Jackets fan in your life the perfect gift this holiday season with the CBJ Holiday Gift Pack. Purchasers will receive two tickets to two games (based on availability) and one exclusive, limited-edition shirt from Columbus-based HOMAGE. Packages, starting at $109, are available now through Wednesday, December 31. Fans may visit BlueJackets.com/holiday to order while supplies last.

Make the Blue Line Store your destination for holiday shopping! Visit at Nationwide Arena, Polaris Fashion Place, or shop online at www.thebluelineonline.com. Online orders can be picked up at Nationwide Arena through December 23, and orders placed by December 17 will ship via FedEx in time for Christmas. Please note that name and number custom jersey orders require four to six weeks for personalization.

To see the full list of festivities this month, visit BlueJackets.com/Holiday.

