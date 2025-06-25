Blue Jackets to conduct annual prospects development camp from July 2-5

Presented by Bread Financial, the camp at the OhioHealth Ice Haus will conclude with a Prospect Game on Saturday, July 5 at 9 a.m.

2526_CBJ_MK_DevelopmentCamp_Social_PressRelease_28_1920x1080_16x9_v2a
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will conduct their annual prospects development camp, presented by Bread Financial, at the OhioHealth Ice Haus from Wednesday, July 2 through Saturday, July 5, the team announced today. Players will also undergo medicals and off-ice testing on Wednesday, July 2.

This year’s camp is highlighted by the club’s Prospect Game, which will be held on Saturday, July 5, beginning at 9 a.m. The OhioHealth Ice Haus is located at 200 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215. All on-ice practice sessions are free and open to the public. A complete schedule of on-ice sessions can be found below:

2025 CBJ Development Camp On-Ice Schedule (Times subject to change)

Wednesday, July 2

  • 11:10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Group 1 On-Ice
  • 12:50-1:40 p.m. – Group 2 On-Ice

Thursday, July 3

  • 9:40-10:30 a.m. – Group 2 On-Ice
  • 11:20 a.m.-12:10 p.m. – Group 1 On-Ice

Friday, July 4

  • 9:40-10:30 a.m. – Group 1 On-Ice
  • 11:20 a.m.-12:10 p.m. – Group 2 On-Ice

Saturday, July 5

  • 9 a.m. – Team Warmups
  • 9:30 a.m. – Prospects Game

The players participating in this year’s camp will feature team prospects and players selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 27-28, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Leading the group of prospects in camp are all six of the club’s selections from the 2024 NHL Draft, including first-round pick, fourth overall, forward Cayden Lindstrom. A complete development camp roster will be available prior to the start of camp.

On-Ice sessions will be conducted by Development Coaches Tommy Cross and Brad Thiessen, Goaltending Coach Niklas Backstrom and Cleveland Monsters Strength and Conditioning Coach Ben Eaves. Anthony and Matt Donskov from Donskov Hockey Development based in New Albany, Ohio will serve as guest coaches for a second consecutive development camp. In addition, University of Delaware Assistant Coach Melissa Samoskevich, who won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2019 IIHF World Championships and played professional hockey with Brynas IF (2019-20) and the Connecticut Whale (2021-23), will serve as a guest coach.

