PREVIEW: Blue Jackets kick off December slate with a Metro matchup

BLUE JACKETS (11-9-5) at DEVILS (16-8-1), 7 PM, PRUDENTIAL CENTER
COLUMBUS, 8th in Metropolitan
NEW JERSEY, 2nd in Metropolitan
Columbus takes a quick trip to take on New Jersey while looking to get back in the win column
It feels like the Blue Jackets may be stuck in their own version of Groundhog Day.
In three of the last four games, Columbus led in the third period, only to watch Detroit, Toronto and Pittsburgh tie the score in the final frame then go on to win in overtime.
Add in last Monday’s regulation loss at Washington and the Blue Jackets head to New Jersey for tonight’s game against the Devils on a four-game losing streak – though they’ve gained three points in that span.
It could be six, though, if the Columbus had been able to close out those three games, and the Blue Jackets have grown tired of living the same result over and over again. Yet if you ask someone like alternate captain Zach Werenski, it hasn’t turned into a “here we go again” type of situation as the final minutes come off the clock.
“I don’t really have that feeling to be honest,” Werenski said. “It’s not like in the third we feel that way – at least I don’t. You can ask the guys in the room, but I feel like we’re fine. We’re just not getting it done. So yeah, it’s frustrating.”
The points left on the table have dropped the Blue Jackets to last place in the Metropolitan Division, though they’re only seven points out of first place, five behind third-place Philadelphia and just two behind the fifth-place Penguins and Islanders, who share the Eastern Conference’s last playoff spot at the moment.
While the last week or so has been frustrating to the Blue Jackets, the good news is that if they can clean up what has ailed them, the playoff race remains squarely in the picture.
“We’re right there,” Charlie Coyle said. “I don’t look at the standings too much right now because it’s so tight that you feel like every day you’re (up) here or (down) there, in the playoffs, out of the playoffs. But we’re right in the mix, and there’s other teams going through stuff too. We just have to use it to our advantage and you learn and grow from it. You correct it more quickly than others can and you keep going from there.”
At a time when frustration could be setting in, head coach Dean Evason and his staff convened a high-energy Sunday practice that included plenty of puck touches and chances to put the puck in the net, which also felt like a priority considering the Blue Jackets have averaged 2.17 goals in the last six games.
The goal was to get the players to have some fun and some confidence heading into Monday’s key Metropolitan matchup.
“You have to stick together,” Evason said. “That’s the bottom line is that we’re all in it together. It’s not just the players, it’s not just the coaches, it's not just the managers, it's all of us. It's the Columbus Blue Jackets are in this together. We’re still in a really good spot where we’re at. We’re collecting points, which is very, very positive. Do we want more points? Do we want more, obviously, wins? Yes, of course.
“But we’re going to do it together. We’re going to get out of whatever it is we’re in and move forward, and we’re going to do it as a team. as an organization. We believe that our group will stick together, the guys on the ice, not only that but our team off the ice as well will stick together and get the job done.”
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 4 Cole Sillinger
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 53 Luca Pinelli
LW 11 Miles Wood
C 3 Charlie Coyle
RW 21 Isac Lundeström
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 16 Brendan Gaunce
RW 59 Yegor Chinakhov
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 73 Jet Greaves OR
LD 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 78 Damon Severson
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 7 Brendan Smith
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
Scratches: D Kirill Marchenko (upper body injury), D Mathieu Olivier (upper body injury), D Jake Christiansen
Injured reserve/Non-Roster: Erik Gudbranson (upper body injury), F Boone Jenner (upper body injury)
Roster Report: Jenner practiced Sunday but did not make the trip to New Jersey. The Blue Jackets didn’t appear likely to make any changes to the lines based on Sunday’s skate, and Evason will discuss the lineup and goalie situation at the team’s morning skate.
Dec. 1, 2007: Curtis Glencross scores in overtime as the Blue Jackets take a 4-3 win at Calgary. Glencross also scores in regulation while Nikolai Zherdev and Kris Beech provide the other CBJ tallies.
Dec. 1, 2010: R.J. Umberger notches a point in a then-franchise record 10th straight game (3-10-13) as the Blue Jackets fall in a shootout vs. Nashville.
Dec. 1, 2011: Rick Nash ties the score in the final minute and then gets the deciding goal in a shootout as the Blue Jackets take a 4-3 win at Calgary.
Zach Werenski remains tied for second among NHL defensemen in goals (nine), is third in points (24), is first in shots on goal (97) and second in average ice time (26:31). He has points in eight of the last nine games (5-8-13). ... Adam Fantilli has tallied in six of the last 11 games and posted a 7-4-11 line in the last 12 contests. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have scored 19 goals this season, three behind Washington for the most in the NHL. … Jet Greaves has posted a 4-0-4 record and .907 save percentage in his last eight starts. ... Denton Mateychuk’s five goals tie for ninth among NHL defensemen. ... The CBJ penalty kill is clicking at 87.9 percent (29 for 33) in the last 17 games. ... Charlie Coyle notched his 500th career point with an assist Friday vs. Pittsburgh, while Brendan Gaunce scored his first career shorthanded goal. ... Sean Monahan scored a goal Friday against the Pens and has 12 in 21 career games vs. New Jersey. ... Dmitri Voronkov is one point away from 100, and Fantilli is two points away from 100. In addition, Dean Evason has 198 wins as an NHL head coach.
Head coach: Sheldon Keefe (Second season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 3.12 (12th) | Scoring defense: 2.96 (T-15th) | PP: 23.8 percent (7th) | PK: 83.3 percent (8th)
The narrative: New Jersey made the playoffs just once from 2013-22, then was the surprise squad of the 2023 season, setting a franchise record with 112 points. The Devils missed the playoffs the next season but placed third in the Metro and returned to the postseason a season ago before an injury to star forward Jack Hughes helped lead to their first-round demise. If healthy, this is a team talented enough to compete with the upper echelon of the NHL – as shown by their second-place standing in the Metro – but injuries have been a key piece of the team’s story the past few seasons.
Scoring leaders: Jesper Bratt remains one of the most underrated players in the NHL, as he’s followed last year’s 88-point season with a team-best line of 5-19-24 in the early going. Nico Hischier (9-14-23), Timo Meier (9-12-21) and Dawson Mercer (10-10-20) are right behind, while Hughes had 10 goals and 20 points in the first 17 games before going on injured reserve with a finger injury. A pair of young standout defensemen in Simon Nemec (6-9-15) and Luke Hughes (1-13-14) lead the defense in scoring.
In net: Jake Allen re-signed with the Devils in the offseason and has impressed so far this year, as the 35-year-old is 8-4-0 in 13 starts with a 2.27 GAA and .919 save percentage to place third among all NHL goalies with at least 10 starts in SV%. The arrival of Jacob Markström helped solidify things in the New Jersey net a year ago, but the veteran is 7-4-1 with a 3.60 GAA and .874 SV% this season.
What's new: The freak injury suffered by Jack Hughes has left New Jersey without one of the game's best players, and he joins forward Evgenii Dadonov and defensemen Brett Pesce and Johnathan Kovacevic on the injured list. The Devils were 8-1-0 to start and have been up and down since, winning three in a row before Saturday’s home loss to Philadelphia. Hischier has seven points in the last four games to lead the way.
Trending: The Devils won the opening matchup between the teams this season, a 3-2 final in the CBJ home opener Oct. 13. New Jersey has had the upper hand in recent years, as the Blue Jackets are 2-8-1 over the past three seasons after going 24-7-1 over the first eight years of Metropolitan Division play.
Former CBJ: None