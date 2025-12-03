Pinelli has impressed in early going with Blue Jackets

Luca Pinelli is listed at 5-foot-9, but he plays with the tenacity and mentality of a much bigger man.

That can likely be traced back to his home in Stoney Creek, Ontario. The youngest of three siblings, Luca always tagged along with whatever activity older brothers Anthony and Francesco were up to, even though he was naturally the smallest in the family.

Anthony is four years older and Francesco – a second-round pick of Los Angeles who plays for the Kings' AHL franchise – is two, yet no matter what the elder Pinellis and their friends were up to, it seemed like Luca was there.

“Growing up, whether we were playing mini sticks, whether we were playing hockey on the backyard rink, whether we were playing football, soccer, anything, he was always in there with the older guys, whether it was my friends or my brother’s friends,” Anthony said. “He was the youngest guy out there, and he was always just digging. He was a little savage.”

It’s fair to say those backyard games and basement battles have paid off. Pinelli may have been the smallest of the bunch, but he’s put the lessons of how to hang to good use, as a calling card of his game is not being afraid to battle for pucks and stick his nose in where others might not go.

“I would say it’s probably natural, just something that’s been in my DNA,” Pinelli said. “Obviously growing up with two older brothers, I was the youngest, so I would always get picked on, or I’d be the smallest so I’d have to work my way against them. I think they’re a big part of that, too.”

Perhaps that mentality is one reason why Pinelli was able to make his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets last week at age 20, and why he’s been able to rise from a fourth-round draft pick into a player the Blue Jackets feel can make an impact at the top level as his career develops.

Pinelli has spent most of his life overcoming doubters, those who said his size or skill set would keep him from achieving such dreams as playing for Canada at the World Junior Championships – something he accomplished last winter – or making it to the NHL.

Yet he is just the fourth player chosen in the fourth round of the 2023 draft and the 11th non-first round pick from that year’s selection process to make it to the NHL. In many ways, it had to feel familiar, the young, undersized dog-on-a-bone fighting for everything he could – but this time against the best in the world.

In fact, he said there were few surprises in his CBJ debut last Wednesday against Toronto.

“Not really,” Pinelli said. “I think the coaches and guys got me prepared for what to expect out there, but obviously you’re playing with a lot better players and against (them). So it was nothing crazy, but yeah, I felt pretty comfortable out there.”

Pinelli has played the last three games for the Blue Jackets, earning overtime and power-play time thanks to his attention to detail, high battle level, hockey IQ and ability to create offense. He skated 18:00 in Friday’s game vs. the Penguins, and Pinelli put two shots on goal in each of his first trio of games. There have been mistakes, which is only natural, but Pinelli has shown the future is bright.

“What we thought maybe he wasn't going to do is win some puck battles and some wall play and getting pucks out and stuff, and he did that,” head coach Dean Evason said after Pinelli’s debut against the Maple Leafs. "That gave us confidence to continue to play him, obviously, and (in) key situations at the end of that game, a tie hockey game and an overtime.

"He competes his butt off, so that is what we enjoyed and liked the most.”

Those qualities were also there in spades as Pinelli put together an impressive junior career with Ottawa of the OHL. One of the most decorated players in 67s history, Pinelli totaled 85 goals and 153 points in 120 games over the last two years of his junior career, impressing to the point he was selected by Team Canada to play in last year’s World Junior Championships.

He then debuted with Cleveland of the AHL late in the season last year, notching two goals – including an overtime winner – and four points in six playoff games. In his first full pro season this fall, Pinelli led Cleveland with five goals and 10 points in 13 games at the time of his recall.

He quickly impressed Monsters coaches with his understanding of the game and ability to play in any situation, though like any 20-year-old offensive-minded forward, his game has to continue to grow. Though much of that will likely happen at the AHL level this year if the Blue Jackets get healthy, Evason said he wants to see Pinelli continue to grow while in the NHL.

“He exceeded the areas of concern, but when you get first called up, and I know firsthand, you’re gonna do whatever it takes, right?” Evason said. “But now the challenge is to do that on a consistent basis to stay in the National Hockey League and play and have a career, right? And the guys that do that, they have careers. The guys that don’t, then they don’t.”

While the NHL remains a big man’s game in many ways, smaller players have found a bigger footing over the last decade or so, including one who made an unforgettable impact in Columbus. A fellow fourth-round pick in the NHL draft, Johnny Gaudreau was an inspiration to Pinelli growing up, and he hopes to fashion a similar career going forward.

“I think Johnny is a big one (I looked up to),” Pinelli said. “Even when he was in Calgary, I was always watching him growing up and then when he came here. I think he proved that size doesn’t really matter.”