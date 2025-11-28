PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Penguins meet on Black Friday

The Thanksgiving holiday is a good chance for everyone in the NHL to take a day to recharge and reset after about two months of play.

It’s also traditionally become a barometer of a team’s playoff chances. In the last two decades, more than three quarters of teams in a playoff position at Turkey Day have gone on to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, showing that a good start goes a long way to making sure you’re on the ice in the spring.

Yet this year, the conventional wisdom may be put on its head because of just how tight the NHL standings are. For example, in the Eastern Conference, just five points separate Columbus and the New York Rangers – who are tied for 12th in the East – from conference-leading New Jersey. Add in the fact the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers are a spot behind the Blue Jackets and Rangers, and it feels like the standings could be topsy-turvy all season long.

“Everything is so tight,” CBJ defenseman Damon Severson said. “It’s crazy. We always used to say that American Thanksgiving was kind of the tell, and I don’t think they’re going to be able to say that this year. History is definitely not repeating itself this year. You just have to win games. It’s as simple as that, try to get two points instead of one would be much better at times, but we just have to continue to try to win games.”

As Severson noted, that’s what makes games like Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto so frustrating. Missing a number of key players, the Blue Jackets grinded through a defensive-minded contest, limited Toronto’s offensive stars and were in position to get the win when Zach Werenski broke the scoreless tie with 6:30 to go.

But the Maple Leafs answered with just over three minutes left, then got the extra point when William Nylander scored in overtime. While the OT loss was the eighth time in the last 10 games the Blue Jackets earned at least a point in the standings, it also marked the fourth time in November that the Blue Jackets led in the final 10 minutes but failed to get the win.

“It sucks,” Werenski said afterward. “Obviously we don't want to lose a lead like that again and then lose in overtime. I’m sure everyone is probably sick of it and sick of hearing it, but at the end of the day we played really good hockey today. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves or be down about it. ...

“Obviously we don't want that to happen and we’ve addressed it and talked about it, but in saying that, we’re leading in almost every game and late in games, so now it’s just finishing and getting two points.”

Indeed, the Blue Jackets are close, it’s just getting over the hump in a few games, and if they had, Columbus would be right near the top of the conference standings. With that in mind, the message is to keep doing what they’re doing in the big picture while getting better in the places they need to.

“We believe that it’s going to turn,” head coach Dean Evason said after the Toronto game. “When, I don't know. But we’re going to keep playing the right way until it does, and we’re just going to keep pushing until it does. And we will. The guys know after the game how well they played. Listen, we’re not happy that we lose a game, but we’re definitely very happy with how we played the game.”