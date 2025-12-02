Blue Jackets add Luca Del Bel Belluz on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, and placed forward Mathieu Olivier (upper body injury) on Injured Reserve retroactive to November 24, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Del Bel Belluz, 22, has registered three goals and seven assists for 10 points with two penalty minutes, 26 shots on goal and a cumulative +3 plus/minus rating in 23 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2023-24 season. The center has collected 0-1-1, two penalty minutes and six shots in seven games with the team in 2025-26. He was selected by Columbus in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 6-1, 185-pound Woodbridge, Ontario native has added 41-54-95, 24 PIM and a cumulative +2 plus/minus rating in 130 career AHL appearances with Cleveland since making his pro debut in 2023-24. He has posted 5-6-11 in 11 outings with the team in 2025-26.

Olivier, 28, has recorded 34-41-75 with 422 PIM in 273 career NHL games, including 31-37-68 and 334 PIM in 225 contests since joining the Blue Jackets via trade on June 30, 2022. The 6-1, 232-pound native of Biloxi, Mississippi has notched 3-6-9 with 44 PIM in 23 appearances with the club this season.

Columbus returns to action on Thursday when they host the Detroit Red Wings. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on ESPN+ and Hulu. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.