Game Preview: Facing Florida

Tune In
Watch: ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Listen: 97.1 The Fan & the CBJ app
The Matchup
- The Blue Jackets are 27-22-8 all-time against the Florida Panthers.
- The Panthers defeated the Blue Jackets 7-3 at Nationwide Arena earlier this season.
- The Panthers lead the NHL with 105 penalties so far this season.
Ice Breakers
- With 18 points (10G-8A) in 34 games, Charlie Coyle has recorded the most points against the Panthers as a Blue Jacket.
- Kent Johnson continues to lead the Blue Jackets in points with 16 points (8G-8A) in 15 games. Johnson recorded two points against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night, marking his third multipoint game of the season and extending his point streak to seven games.
- In the past two games, Zach Werenski and Matthew Knies each have recorded two points each on goals scored together.
Strength in the Dot
All four centers — Charlie Coyle, Adam Fantilli, Cole Sillinger and Sean Monahan — have recorded faceoff percentages above 50% this season, with Sillinger leading the team at 61.3%.
With a combined faceoff percentage of 53.2%, the Blue Jackets rank seventh in the NHL.