Game Preview: Facing Florida

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The Matchup

The Blue Jackets are 27-22-8 all-time against the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers defeated the Blue Jackets 7-3 at Nationwide Arena earlier this season.

The Panthers lead the NHL with 105 penalties so far this season.

Ice Breakers

With 18 points (10G-8A) in 34 games, Charlie Coyle has recorded the most points against the Panthers as a Blue Jacket.

Kent Johnson continues to lead the Blue Jackets in points with 16 points (8G-8A) in 15 games. Johnson recorded two points against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night, marking his third multipoint game of the season and extending his point streak to seven games.

In the past two games, Zach Werenski and Matthew Knies each have recorded two points each on goals scored together.

Strength in the Dot

All four centers — Charlie Coyle, Adam Fantilli, Cole Sillinger and Sean Monahan — have recorded faceoff percentages above 50% this season, with Sillinger leading the team at 61.3%.

With a combined faceoff percentage of 53.2%, the Blue Jackets rank seventh in the NHL.