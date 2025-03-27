Small Business of the Month: TWC Enterprises Electrical

Each month throughout the season, one local company will be recognized by the Blue Jackets and First Merchants Bank

By Jeff Svoboda
The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to partner with First Merchants Bank to recognize small businesses in our community. Each month throughout the season, one company will be featured as the Small Business of the Month presented by First Merchants Bank. March’s Small Business of the Month is TWC Enterprises Electrical.

At the age of 13, Tom Cumbow started his first business, mowing lawns and removing snow at neighborhood houses.

When he had down time in high school, Cumbow would go on to aid his brother-in-law as an electrician’s helper, and from there, TWC Enterprises Electrical would eventually be born. An entrepreneur at heart, Cumbow was able to merge the skills he learned with a drive to provide services that helped people into a career.

He first opened TWC Enterprises Electrical in 1996, and in the past 29 years, the Millersport-based company has stuck to its Central Ohio foundation while providing comprehensive electrical services to both commercial and residential clients.

“In the last 10 years or so, we’ve grown leaps and bounds, but one thing we’re really proud of is we’ve stayed true to our roots,” said Rick Thompson, residential project manager for TWC. “We stick to our core values and do things the right way. Sometimes it costs us business in the short term, but we really, truly try to do things the right way.”

TWC Enterprises Electrical provides everything from full-service electrical layout and design to wiring and installation to lighting solutions, but two of their specialties stand above the rest.

“We’re very diversified even though we’re a small business,” Thompson said. “We do everything electrical. One of our key niches is gate automation. We do a lot of work in security and gate automation. Probably our biggest claim to fame is our Kohler generator sales. We’re an authorized Kohler dealer, and we’re actually a titanium-level dealer, which means not only do we sell and install a lot of generators, we do a very good job of taking care of the customers after the sales. We get good marks for customer service.”

Thompson began his career in the automotive and motorcycle business but actually is Cumbow’s neighbor. After one particularly frustrating day of work, Thompson was approached by Cumbow to join his team, and it’s turned into a fulfilling career helping people with services that truly make their lives easier.

“It’s really cool to provide a service people actually need,” Thompson said. “When I put my head on my pillow at night, I feel good about what I do to help people. It’s pretty rewarding.”

Thompson and other employees from TWC Enterprises Electrical attended last Thursday’s game vs. Florida, watching the game from club level and having the opportunity to visit the radio booth in the press box to meet broadcasters Bob McElligott and Dylan Tyrer.

“We’ve come to a lot of games as a family, and these particular seats in the club level, it’s a whole different experience,” Thompson said. “I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s really cool for First Merchants to have us. It’s a really good time.”

