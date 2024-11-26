Small Business of the Month: Third Space Builders

Each month throughout the season, one local company will be recognized by the Blue Jackets and First Merchants Bank

Third Space smob
By Garrison McDaniel / BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to partner with First Merchants Bank to recognize small businesses in our community. Each month throughout the season, one company will be featured as the Small Business of the Month presented by First Merchants Bank. November's Small Business of the Month is Third Space Builders.

Founded in 2012, Third Space Builders is a company started by a father and son with a vision for, according to its website, “a place, different than work and normal home environments that encourages laughter, relaxation, and spirited conversation with the friends and family that are cherished the most.”

Taylor McLaren, a design consultant for Third Space Builders, said she loves working in a small business. The reason is the relationships she has with her coworkers, as they have all become a part of the family.

“It really is a family; it's family run, family operated. We're small, so it's nice,” McLaren said. “I probably will be with (the company) for the rest of my life. I love it. Everything's a team decision. … You feel like you're kind of a part of the family.”

They make sure to put an emphasis on relationships to stand out against competitors who may have a bigger operation.

“We try to give the best customer support,” she said. “We try to really give the quality that a client would expect from a company."

The company specializes in anything from additions to remodeling, outdoor living, basements, kitchens and everything in between.

“We do everything from designing the process,” McLaren said. “So we'll do reading renderings, we'll do layouts, plans, all the permitting process and all the way up to construction, and finish the job out. My favorite part is definitely designing, but I also like building relationships with the clients.”

Her favorite part of designing is putting the pieces together to make sure clients’ dreams come to life.

“I love taking their inspiration pictures and putting it to real life and kind of developing the whole design plan,” Taylor said. “It's so fun to try to figure out what the client is going to like.”

Located in Plain City, Third Space Builders was founded more than a decade ago by Chris and Richard Graham.

“The owner of our company treats me like I'm his daughter,” McLaren said. “He is the most incredible boss I could ever work for. I love it.”

