Blue Jackets blow by Oilers for 6-1 win

Edmonton ruled him out for the rest of the game midway through the first period. McDavid (three goals, seven assists) is tied with Leon Draisaitl for first on the Oilers with 10 points this season.

“He's our leader and also the best player in the game,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “So of course, you're going to feel it. We’ve got to do a better job of stepping up when a guy like that goes down.”

Sean Monahan scored twice, Cole Sillinger had a goal and two assists and Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko each had two points for the Blue Jackets (4-3-1).

“We’re not going to win every night,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “We’re not going to (always) have success, but we’re going to work every night and we’ve done that up to this point. We’ve got to continue to do it.”