Evason, McCarthy named to Canada's coaching staff for 2025 IIHF World Championships

Columbus Blue Jackets Head Coach Dean Evason has been named head coach for Canada’s National Men’s Team that will compete at the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Championships, the Blue Jackets and Hockey Canada announced today. In addition, Blue Jackets Assistant Coach Steve McCarthy will serve in the same capacity for Canada at the tournament. This year’s competition is slated for May 9-25 in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark.

“It’s always a tremendous honor to represent Canada and I am humbled and grateful to have this opportunity,” said Evason. “I’m looking forward to working with Steve McCarthy and the rest of our coaching staff and players to do everything we can to win a gold medal in one of hockey’s most prestigious tournaments.”

Evason, 60, completed his first season as head coach of the Blue Jackets in 2024-25 and led the club to a 40-33-9 record and fourth-place finish in the Metropolitan Division. Columbus finished as the most improved team in the NHL this season with 89 points compared to 66 during the 2023-24 campaign. The native of Flin Flon, Manitoba has compiled a 187-110-36 record in 333 career games as a National Hockey League head coach with the Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild. His .616 points percentage ranks sixth among active NHL coaches with 250 or more contests behind the bench.

Internationally, Evason has represented Canada at numerous tournaments, both as a player and coach. He most recently served as an assistant coach for Hockey Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championships. He also skated in the 1984 IIHF World Junior Championships and served as captain of the team during the 1996-97 season, leading the club to a gold medal at the 1997 IIHF World Championships.