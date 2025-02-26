Marchenko gets 2 goals, assist to help Blue Jackets hold off Stars

Ivan Provorov and Adam Fantilli each had a goal and an assist, and Dmitri Voronkov had two assists for the Blue Jackets (28-22-8), who have won two straight. Elvis Merzlikins made 19 saves.

“We're playing our style every game,” Marchenko said. “We try to play our style every game, and [find] good opportunities today to score. Just a fun and nice game today.

“Everybody enjoys this moment, and when you win, you have a lot of fun.”

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, Mikael Granlund had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for the Stars (37-19-2). They had won three straight and were 3-0-1 in their previous four but were playing their third game in four days.

“It feels like you're swimming upstream all night,” Dallas center Matt Duchene said. “It doesn't matter what you do but you’ve got to find a way to make something happen in games like that.

“Give them credit. They played a good hockey game. It wasn't our best tonight. We’ve got a couple days here to take a breath. I mean three in four probably had something to do with it.”

Zach Werenski’s streak of 22 straight home games with a point ended for the Blue Jackets. He tied Phil Housley (1991-92) for the third-longest streak by a defenseman in NHL history.

Marchenko, in his second game since missing three games with a fractured jaw, put Columbus up 1-0 at 30 seconds of the first period by scoring on the rebound of a Provorov shot.