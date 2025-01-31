Sillinger scores in OT, Blue Jackets edge Golden Knights

Adam Fantilli scored in his 100th career NHL game, and Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (25-19-7), who have won two in a row.

“One of our keys was to try to be a frustrating group tonight,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “That meant not opening things up. It meant not giving them any life. It meant making it a boring game. So, if it makes it look like it's a little bit of a slow start, fine. We're OK with that, right? I mean, if we can, you know, stick around in games like this and buildings like this, teams like this, then it says some good things.

“Did we get better as the game went on? Yeah, but we stayed the course of what we were trying to do as a team and what we've been doing, as far as giving ourselves a chance to be in games and get to overtimes and shootouts and what have you, it's a good sign.”