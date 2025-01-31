LAS VEGAS -- Cole Sillinger scored 52 seconds into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.
Sillinger scores in OT, Blue Jackets edge Golden Knights
Fantilli has goal for Columbus; Hertl extends point streak to 11 for Vegas
Adam Fantilli scored in his 100th career NHL game, and Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (25-19-7), who have won two in a row.
“One of our keys was to try to be a frustrating group tonight,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “That meant not opening things up. It meant not giving them any life. It meant making it a boring game. So, if it makes it look like it's a little bit of a slow start, fine. We're OK with that, right? I mean, if we can, you know, stick around in games like this and buildings like this, teams like this, then it says some good things.
“Did we get better as the game went on? Yeah, but we stayed the course of what we were trying to do as a team and what we've been doing, as far as giving ourselves a chance to be in games and get to overtimes and shootouts and what have you, it's a good sign.”
Tomas Hertl extended his point streak to 11 games (nine goals, six assists), while Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves for the Golden Knights (31-15-6), who have lost back-to-back overtime games.
“We'll look back and realize we did get points. It was a .500-month. That's not what we're aiming for, but I've said this many times. If that turns out to be your worst month, you're going to be in good shape,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We have three more to go. So ask me again in April. … We defended certain parts of the game very well.”
Hertl gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the first period with a wrist shot through the short side from the left face-off circle.
“This wasn't a great month for us,” Hertl said. “A lot of [offensive shots] are outside. We have to work it in with one guy in that front, get the rebounds, and work it out. We’re now looking for the best play, seams, and it doesn't work now because sometimes that's how it works when you're not doing great and, sometimes, use simple ways and just get in the net and fight for it. That's what costs us a little bit lately, and we have to just start being a little harder around both nets.”
Fantilli tied the game 1-1 at 18:34 when he dug out a loose puck that Samsonov failed to cover and deflected it in off the skate of Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague.
“We hadn't played in four days. We knew they were going to come out hot, and we had to weather the storm, and we did,” Fantilli said. “They scored first, but that didn't break our confidence at all. We stayed sound in what we were doing. We were able to get one and pretty much stayed like that for the rest of the game. Then we went to overtime. We were able to finish it out. So two points is two points, and we're happy about it.”
NOTES: Sillinger’s goal was the fastest overtime goal by a Blue Jackets player since Kirill Marchenko (0:16 on April 2, 2023). … Hertl became the fifth Czechia-born player in the past 15 years to record a point streak of at least that length, joining Martin Necas (13 GP in 2024-25), Filip Hronek (11 GP in 2023-24), David Pastrnak (5x; longest 13 GP in 2019-20) and David Krejci (11 GP in 2011-12).