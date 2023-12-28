Blue Jackets earn point in New Jersey

Bean, Danforth and Chinakhov score in the first game after the holiday break

Recap_16x9 Dec 27th
By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Timo Meier scored at 2:12 of overtime, and the New Jersey Devils rallied to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Recap: Blue Jackets @ Devils 12.27.23

After Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson fanned on a shot at the top of the slot, Meier collected the puck and scored on a breakaway.

“We’ve got a lot of skill on our team,” Meier said. “If we work and stay patient that skill is going to take over. That’s going to make a difference, but we’ve got to be disciplined and also play simple games.”

CBJ@NJD: Meier goes five-hole on breakaway in overtime

Luke Hughes tied it 3-3 for New Jersey at 18:35 of the third period, scoring from the top of the slot on an end-to-end rush with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker. That came after Yegor Chinakhov put Columbus ahead 3-2 at 17:34 following a turnover by Jonas Siegenthaler near the New Jersey blue line.

“It’s out of my speed level, I’ll tell you that,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said of Hughes’ goal. “When you see that you start thinking of some of the great skating defensemen. You have to combine [Brian] Leetch, I think of Paul Coffey. You automatically start thinking of other guys that could get up ice, and he did that a couple of times where he really showed a burst. An incredible goal.”

Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent was impressed.

“That kid was skating. He was coming in hot,” he said. “We got caught in a change so it left a hole in the neutral zone and he took advantage of it.”

CBJ@NJD: Hughes goes coast to coast, ties game late in 3rd

Dawson Mercer had a goal and two assists, Ondrej Palat scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves for the Devils (18-13-2).

Jake Bean and Justin Danforth scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (11-18-7).

“We couldn’t hold them off a couple of times here,” Columbus defenseman Damon Severson said. “We had a couple of shots at it and even in overtime we had a couple of shots to end it, so I don’t think we can be too upset with our game tonight.”

Bean gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 6:39 of the first period, putting in the rebound of a Brendan Gaunce shot for his second goal of the season. He hadn’t scored in 31 games since getting a goal in the season opener Oct. 12.

Palat tied it 1-1 on the rush at 9:55, nine seconds after his high-sticking penalty ended.

Danforth put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-1 at 8:28 of the second period by tipping a shot from David Jiricek.

Mercer tied it 2-2 at 15:51 of the third with a one-timer from the high slot off a pass by Simon Nemec

“It’s a really important two points,” Meier said. “I think the way we played, not great at all. We didn’t play our best game, but at the end there [Mercer] scored a nice snipe and Luke with his solo lap there, unbelievable shot, so we found a way to win. That’s the most important thing.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski exited at 9:02 of the second period with a lower-body injury after getting tangled with Palat. Vincent said Werenski would be evaluated in Columbus on Thursday and had no further update. … Severson was minus-1 in 23:03 of ice time in his first game against the Devils since they traded him to the Blue Jackets on June 9. He played his first nine NHL seasons for New Jersey, scoring 263 points (58 goals, 205 assists) in 647 games. … In his 28th game, Devils center Jack Hughes had an assist to become the fastest player in franchise history to reach 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in a season. Zach Parise held the record of 31 games (2008-09). … New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith played forward in place of Curtis Lazar (lower body, day to day). Smith was minus-2 in 9:06. … New Jersey defenseman Colin Miller returned after missing three games for the birth of his first child. He had two shots on goal and was plus-1 in 12:15.

News Feed

first merchants small business of the month anchor pattern machine

Small Business of the Month: Anchor Pattern Machine
blue jackets 2024 world juniors updates

Keeping tabs on the Blue Jackets at the World Juniors
preview blue jackets back at it against devils

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get back in action vs. Devils
blue jackets detail holiday plans traditions

Blue Jackets have plenty of holiday plans, traditions
Toronto Maple Leafs Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 23

Leafs defeat Jackets in last game before holiday break
damon severson activated from injured reserve nick blankenburg

Severson activated from injured reserve, Blankenburg placed on IR
preview blue jackets face toronto for holiday hockey

PREVIEW: Holiday hockey! Blue Jackets host Maple Leafs
four blue jackets to participate in world junior championship

Four Blue Jackets prospects to participate in 2024 World Juniors
svonotes adam fantilli earning top line minutes

SvoNotes: Fantilli impressing as he plays top-line minutes
blue jackets player day of service mid ohio food collective

Blue Jackets give back at Player Day of Service
Washington Capitals Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 21

Blue Jackets rally to earn point against Capitals
preview blue jackets look to keep rolling vs capitals

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to keep rolling vs. Caps
blue jackets prospect report world juniors preview

Prospect Report: Blue Jackets draft picks ready for World Juniors
Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres game recap December 19

Marchenko has natural hat trick, Blue Jackets score 9 in win against Sabres
preview blue jackets head to buffalo to take on sabres

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Sabres in Buffalo
patrik laine on injured reserve brendan gaunce recalled

Blue Jackets add Brendan Gaunce on emergency recall
5 questions with blue jackets defenseman david jiricek

5 Questions: Get to know CBJ defenseman David Jiricek
kent johnson finding his confidence with blue jackets

Confidence, results are back for Kent Johnson