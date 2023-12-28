Blue Jackets earn point in New Jersey

Dawson Mercer had a goal and two assists, Ondrej Palat scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves for the Devils (18-13-2).

Jake Bean and Justin Danforth scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (11-18-7).

“We couldn’t hold them off a couple of times here,” Columbus defenseman Damon Severson said. “We had a couple of shots at it and even in overtime we had a couple of shots to end it, so I don’t think we can be too upset with our game tonight.”

Bean gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 6:39 of the first period, putting in the rebound of a Brendan Gaunce shot for his second goal of the season. He hadn’t scored in 31 games since getting a goal in the season opener Oct. 12.

Palat tied it 1-1 on the rush at 9:55, nine seconds after his high-sticking penalty ended.

Danforth put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-1 at 8:28 of the second period by tipping a shot from David Jiricek.

Mercer tied it 2-2 at 15:51 of the third with a one-timer from the high slot off a pass by Simon Nemec.

“It’s a really important two points,” Meier said. “I think the way we played, not great at all. We didn’t play our best game, but at the end there [Mercer] scored a nice snipe and Luke with his solo lap there, unbelievable shot, so we found a way to win. That’s the most important thing.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski exited at 9:02 of the second period with a lower-body injury after getting tangled with Palat. Vincent said Werenski would be evaluated in Columbus on Thursday and had no further update. … Severson was minus-1 in 23:03 of ice time in his first game against the Devils since they traded him to the Blue Jackets on June 9. He played his first nine NHL seasons for New Jersey, scoring 263 points (58 goals, 205 assists) in 647 games. … In his 28th game, Devils center Jack Hughes had an assist to become the fastest player in franchise history to reach 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in a season. Zach Parise held the record of 31 games (2008-09). … New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith played forward in place of Curtis Lazar (lower body, day to day). Smith was minus-2 in 9:06. … New Jersey defenseman Colin Miller returned after missing three games for the birth of his first child. He had two shots on goal and was plus-1 in 12:15.