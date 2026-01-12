Blue Jackets' fourth 25th Anniversary Game Celebration set for January 24

The Columbus Blue Jackets will hold their fourth of five 25th Anniversary Celebration games when the club hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, January 24 at 7 p.m., presented by OhioHealth. The game will include appearances by former players: goaltender Pascal Leclaire and forwards Cam Atkinson, R.J. Umberger, and Derek Dorsett.

As part of the festivities, season ticket holders will have the exclusive opportunity to attend a private luncheon with the alumni. Prior to the game, the featured alumni will participate in an autograph session beginning at 6 p.m. on the Nationwide Arena concourse. The alumni will then be recognized in an on-ice ceremony prior to puck drop, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Leclaire, a first-round pick (No. 8 overall) by the Blue Jackets in the 2001 NHL Draft, spent most of his NHL career with the club. He appeared in 125 games from 2003–09, earning 45 victories and recording 10 shutouts, including nine shutouts during the 2007–08 season, a franchise record at the time. He also represented Canada at the 2008 IIHF World Championships in Halifax, Nova Scotia, appearing in four games and going undefeated with a 2.00 goals-against average as Canada earned a silver medal. The Repentigny, Quebec native appeared in 173 NHL games with Columbus and Ottawa, finishing with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the sixth round of the 2008 NHL Draft, Atkinson spent 10 seasons with the club from 2011–21. One of the most productive and recognizable forwards in franchise history, he appeared in 627 games, ranking third on the club’s all-time list behind Boone Jenner (768) and Rick Nash (674). The Greenwich, Connecticut native is second on the franchise goals list with 213, trailing Nash (289), and fourth in points with 402, trailing Nash (547), Zach Werenski (428) and Jenner (404). He also appeared in a pair of All-Star Games, representing the Blue Jackets in 2017 and 2019. He racked up 253-236-489 in 809 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning. On October 16, 2025, he signed a one-day contract and retired as a Blue Jacket.

Umberger, who joined the club in a trade from Philadelphia prior to the 2008-09 season, appeared in 461 games with Columbus from 2008-14, registering 123 goals and 131 assists for 254 points and ranks among the team’s leaders in goals (sixth), points (seventh), and power play goals (fourth- 40). Umberger made franchise history by scoring the Blue Jackets’ first-ever goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Detroit Red Wings in Game One of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at Joe Louis Arena on April 16, 2009. He formally retired from the NHL in 2017 after two additional seasons with the Flyers (2014-16). An All-American at The Ohio State University, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania wrapped up his NHL career with 180-212-392 in 779 career games with the Blue Jackets and Flyers.

Selected by the Blue Jackets in the seventh round of the 2007 NHL Draft, Dorsett tallied 27-38-65 and 727 penalty minutes in 283 games with Columbus from 2008-13. He established himself as a physical, high-energy player whose 727 penalty minutes rank third in franchise history behind Jared Boll (1,195) and Jody Shelley (1,025). He went on to play for the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks, registering 51-76-127 and 1,314 penalty minutes in 515 career NHL games before retiring after the 2017-18 season. He returned to Columbus and spent three seasons with the Blue Jackets as a development coach from 2021-24.

The January 24 celebration is the fourth of five 25th Anniversary Celebration games during the 2025–26 season. The final celebration game will be held on Saturday, March 21 vs. the Seattle Kraken. Additional alumni honorees and event details will be shared in the coming months.

For more information on the Blue Jackets’ 25th Anniversary, visit www.CBJHistory.com.