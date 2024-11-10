Voronkov, Provorov score in loss to Kings

Trevor Moore scored a short-handed goal, and David Rittich made 24 saves for the Kings (9-4-3), who are 4-1-1 on home ice.

“First period, we all thought was so-so, but liked it a lot better in the second, so everyone is happy to come away with two points,” defenseman Mikey Anderson said.

Dmitri Voronkov and Ivan Provorov each scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves for the Blue Jackets (5-6-2), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1). It was the first game of a back-to-back for Columbus, as they play at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

“Honestly, I think we played a solid game,” Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth said. “But at the end of the day, we want to come out with the win. We got to find a way to win games, that’s what playoff teams do, so we got to get back on track.”