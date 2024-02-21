Dubois scores twice, Kings cruise past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

LOS ANGELES -- Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, and the Los Angeles Kings won their fourth straight game, 5-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.
Byfield, Doughty each has 2 points for Los Angeles, which has won 6 of 7
Dubois had 159 points (66 goals, 93 assists) in 239 games with the Blue Jackets after Columbus selected him with the No. 3 pick of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Quinton Byfield and Drew Doughty each had a goal and an assist, and Cam Talbot made 33 saves for the Kings (28-16-10), who are 5-1-0 since Jim Hiller replaced Todd McLellan as coach on Feb. 2.
Adam Boqvist scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (17-27-10), who have lost three of the past four games.
“It’s hard to win in this League,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “It’s hard to win when you’re in a growing process. To sustain multiple wins in a row, it’s a tough thing to do. And we know after the All-Star break, the League just gets harder and harder.”
Byfield put Los Angeles up 1-0 at 18:22 of the first period, carrying the puck from his defensive zone, deking past Zach Werenski and scoring on the backhand.
“I could have held a camera and filmed it. Beautiful goal,” Dubois said.
“'Q,' he can really skate, so despite us not having legs as a team, Q’s going to give us energy and skate. He always does that,” Hiller said. “We knew what we were going to get. We didn’t know he’d go through two guys and bury it on his backhand.”
Byfield has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his past 10 games.
“This time last year, I might have dumped it in,” he said. “I feel good with the puck right now. Confidence is there. Knowing I can make plays, knowing if I shoot, I have a good chance at scoring.”
The Blue Jackets appeared to tie the game at 9:54, but Johnny Gaudreau’s goal was overturned after the Kings successfully challenged for goaltender interference.
“It shouldn’t change how we’re playing,” Columbus forward Boone Jenner said. “Second half of the first wasn’t as good as the first half there. We just didn’t play hard enough or good enough to win tonight.”
Dubois made it 2-0 at 1:27 of the second period when he chased down Brandt Clarke’s long dump-in off the end boards and one-timed a shot from the left circle on the power play.
Boqvist cut it to 2-1 at 4:41, banking a shot off Talbot from behind the net.
Dubois put the Kings up 3-1 at 11:49 with a slow five-hole shot from the slot off a pass from behind the net by Byfield.
“Yeah, I still think I can play better,” Dubois said. “It’s a long season. The start wasn’t exactly what I wanted. I want to get to a point where every game I have my A-game. The next couple months are going to be huge. I want to finish the season strong.”
Byfield scored at 18:15, but the goal was overturned after Columbus challenged for goaltender interference on Doughty.
Kevin Fiala made it 4-1 at 15:56 of the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle on the power play. The goal came after Talbot stopped Jack Roslovic on a short-handed breakaway.
The Kings were 2-for-2 on the power play after coming into the game ranked 27th in the NHL in home power-play percentage (15 %). The Blue Jackets went 0-for-3.
“Special teams is so key,” Columbus defenseman Damon Severson said. “On both ends of it, power play and penalty kill hasn’t been great for us, and so, no hiding from it. … The thing is we have looks on the power play, we have chances to kill plays on the penalty kill, and we’re just not quite getting it done.”
Doughty scored on a slap shot from the point at 19:37 for the 5-1 final.
NOTES: Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson sustained a lower-body injury 17 seconds into his only shift and left the game in the first period. Hiller did not have an update. It was Arvidsson's fourth game of the season following a back injury that required surgery. ... Fiala has had at least one point in eight straight games against the Blue Jackets, the third-longest streak against one team in his career (nine games against Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks). … Talbot got his second assist of the season. He is the first Kings goalie with multiple points in a season since Jonathan Quick had two assists in 2018-19.