Blue Jackets add Dysin Mayo on emergency recall

The defenseman has an assist and four shots on goal in two appearances with the Blue Jackets this season

new cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added defenseman Dysin Mayo to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Mayo, 29, has registered four goals and nine assists for 13 points with 35 penalty minutes, 159 hits, 154 blocked shots and 87 shots on goal in 84 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes from 2021-25. The blueliner has collected 0-1-1 and four shots on goal in two appearances with Columbus in 2025-26. Originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth-round, 133rd overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft, he signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Blue Jackets on July 16, 2025.

The 6-0, 190-pound native of Victoria, British Columbia has added 31-73-104 and 364 PIM in 447 career AHL games with the Monsters, Henderson Silver Knights, Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons since making his professional debut in 2015-16. He has registered 2-5-7 and 20 PIM in 21 contests with Cleveland in 2025-26.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Calgary Flames. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

