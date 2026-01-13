PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin Bowness era by hosting Flames

When the Blue Jackets take the ice at Nationwide Arena tonight, they’ll do so with a new boss behind the bench.

Columbus president of hockey operations and general manager Don Waddell announced Monday afternoon that the Blue Jackets had relieved head coach Dean Evason and assistant coach Steve McCarthy of their duties, while also hiring Rick Bowness as head coach.

Bowness comes to Columbus with a bevy of experience, first standing behind a bench as an assistant coach in Winnipeg in 1984-85 and beginning his head coaching career with the Jets in 1988-89. The 2,726 games he’s spent in the NHL as either a head coach or assistant are a league record, and he’s skippered five playoff teams as a head coach, took Dallas to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and was an All-Star coach in 2024 with the Jets.

“Rick Bowness is a tremendous coach with invaluable experience and knowledge, and he will bring a steadiness to our team at an important juncture in our season,” Waddell said in a release. “He is a good communicator whose teams play with structure, are sound defensively and we believe he is the right person to bring out the best in our group.”

Tuesday will be a big day for Bowness, as he will meet his team at its morning skate and then coach his first game tonight against Calgary. The Blue Jackets are in need of a quick turnaround if they are to make a postseason run, as Columbus is tied for last place in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind the final wild card spot.

The Blue Jackets have lost four of the last five and 12 of the last 18, but they hope their last game will provide them some momentum going into the first game with the new coach. After the Jackets lost the first three games of a Western swing, Dmitri Voronkov’s overtime goal Sunday gave the Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory against Utah.

“That was two points on the line that we definitely needed at the end of a road trip, and we had nothing to show for it yet,” forward Charlie Coyle said. “That’s a huge two points that get us feeling a little better heading home for a little homestand. We have to take care of business and string together some wins here in our building.”

As Coyle noted, now is the time for the Blue Jackets to make their push, as seven of the next eight games are set for Nationwide Arena. Columbus needs a winning streak to be in the postseason race at the February Olympic break, and the stretch of home games provides the Blue Jackets a prime opportunity to do so.

“It’s a good step,” goalie Jet Greaves said of Sunday’s victory, “but it’s important for us to build on this and keep going now.”