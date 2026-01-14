Blue Jackets get past Flames, win Bowness debut as coach

Charlie Coyle then scored into an empty net with three seconds left for the 5-3 final.

“It's always nice when it goes your way,” Coyle said. “You get the win right away, and everyone feels good. And then you move forward, learn some things, and we go on to the next one.”

Coyle had two goals and an assist, Zach Werenski had a goal and two assists, and Jenner had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (20-19-7). Jet Greaves made 29 saves.

Mikael Backlund and Morgan Frost each had a goal and an assist, and Yegor Sharangovich and Connor Zary each had two assists for the Flames (19-23-4), who have lost five of six. Dustin Wolf made 38 saves for Calgary, which went 3-for-3 on the power play.

“We knew they were going to come out, new coach, and we didn't match their energy in the first (period),” said Backlund, the Flames captain. “But we climbed our way back, minute and a half, we've got to find a way to get it to overtime.”

Bowness, 70, was hired Monday, coming out of retirement to replace Dean Evason with the Blue Jackets last in the Eastern Conference.

“The one thing we told them [was], the coach's job is to give them the structure, give them the details,” Bowness said. “Their job is to come and compete.

“My eyes told me tonight we competed. We have to improve, absolutely, right? Taking hits to make plays and running through guys, that's all competing, and that's how you have to win in this league. So, I was very happy with that.”

Dante Fabbro made it 1-0 for Columbus at 3:57 of the first period, scoring from the point off a pass by Werenski.